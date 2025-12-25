Watch | Apple's Foldable iPhone Looks Like A Pixel Fold - Minus The Crease, Could Launch In 2026
Apple is expected to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series and could feature a total of four cameras.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is getting closer to launching its long-awaited foldable device, which may as well be called the iPhone Ultra; because why not? For years, we've witnessed a good number of reputable reports suggesting the ongoing development of a book-style iPhone Fold, just like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices and Google's Pixel Fold series. While Apple's foldable is expected to follow the form factor and camera placements of its Android counterparts, the highlight of the upcoming device is said to be an expanded display, which doesn't suffer from a crease down the middle—a form of sorcery that the iPhone maker seems to have achieved through meticulous research and engineering.
Based on all the reputable information available on the iPhone Fold, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech (FPT) has made CAD renders of the iPhone Fold. For those unversed, he is the same YouTuber who is known for his on-point leaks about future Apple devices.
The CAD renders showcase rounded angles, as suggested by another notable tipster, Ice Universe. The cover display on the iPhone Fold also features rounded corners towards the hinges. According to FPT, the external display measures 5.5 inches, whereas the inner flexible display measures 7.8 inches, making it almost equal to the iPad mini's 8.3-inch screen.
Just like the Android foldable, the inner screen features a punch-hole selfie camera in the corner, and the external display hosts another punch-hole selfie camera in the top-centre, shying away from FaceID. Instead, the device brings back TouchID, affixed to the power button. At the back, the iPhone Fold is shown to feature a horizontal camera bar, hosting two camera sensors—reminding us of the camera bar on the standard Pixel devices.
According to Prosser, the Apple foldable measures 9 mm in thickness when folded, which becomes 4.5 mm when unfolded. While these measurements make it slightly thicker than Galaxy Z Fold 7 (8.9 mm folded and 4.2 mm unfolded), it is considerably slimmer than the Pixel Fold, which measures 12.1 mm folded and 5.8 mm unfolded.
Coming to the seamless unfolded look of the iPhone Fold, Prosser says that Apple utilised a pressure-dispersing metal plate along with liquid metal in the hinge and an in-cell touch panel to hide the crease in the middle—a pain point in all of the foldables in the market.
The handset is expected to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset fabricated on a 2nm node, paired with Apple's in-house C2 modem. So far, there is no concrete information about the camera specifications, but it is highly likely that Apple would borrow the sensors from the iPhone 18 Pro.
The iPhone Fold is expected to be launched in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 series. As for pricing, it could be the most expensive iPhone ever made and could sit in the $2,000 - $2,500 price range. In India, the device could be priced between Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,25,000, considering devices like the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold cost Rs 1,72,999, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at Rs 1,74,999.