Watch | Apple's Foldable iPhone Looks Like A Pixel Fold - Minus The Crease, Could Launch In 2026

In picture: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold ( Image Credits: Google )

Hyderabad: Apple is getting closer to launching its long-awaited foldable device, which may as well be called the iPhone Ultra; because why not? For years, we've witnessed a good number of reputable reports suggesting the ongoing development of a book-style iPhone Fold, just like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold devices and Google's Pixel Fold series. While Apple's foldable is expected to follow the form factor and camera placements of its Android counterparts, the highlight of the upcoming device is said to be an expanded display, which doesn't suffer from a crease down the middle—a form of sorcery that the iPhone maker seems to have achieved through meticulous research and engineering. Based on all the reputable information available on the iPhone Fold, Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech (FPT) has made CAD renders of the iPhone Fold. For those unversed, he is the same YouTuber who is known for his on-point leaks about future Apple devices. The CAD renders showcase rounded angles, as suggested by another notable tipster, Ice Universe. The cover display on the iPhone Fold also features rounded corners towards the hinges. According to FPT, the external display measures 5.5 inches, whereas the inner flexible display measures 7.8 inches, making it almost equal to the iPad mini's 8.3-inch screen. A collage of iPhone Fold CAD renders (Credits: YouTube/ Front Page Tech)