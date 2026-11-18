ETV Bharat / technology

Voyager 1 To Reach One Light-Day Distance From Earth; Amravati Astronomy Enthusiasts Join Global Tribute

Amravati: Human curiosity has taken us beyond the boundaries of Earth, and a small spacecraft has carried a symbol of humanity into the vastness of space after nearly five decades of travel. NASA's Voyager 1 is set to achieve a historic milestone on November 18, 2026, when it reaches a distance of one light-day from Earth.

To mark the occasion, astronomy enthusiasts in Amravati joined a global initiative launched by NASA and paid a tribute to the spacecraft using flashes of light on Tuesday night.

The event was organised by the Amravati division of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad near Chhatri Talao. Participants used mobile phone flashes and torches to send the coded message 'VGR' towards the sky, symbolising their appreciation for Voyager 1 and humanity's achievements in space exploration.

The initiative celebrated scientific progress, human determination and decades of efforts to explore the universe.

NASA launched Voyager 1 on September 5, 1977, to study the outer planets of the solar system. The mission has since become one of the most distant and longest-running space exploration missions in human history.

After nearly five decades, the spacecraft has travelled approximately 25.9 billion kilometres (16.1 billion miles) from Earth, reaching the distance known as one light-day.

The event was organised by the Amravati division of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad near Chhatri Talao. (ETV Bharat)

Light travels at approximately 299,792 kilometres per second. At this speed, light takes 24 hours to travel from Earth to Voyager 1, according to Pravin Gulhane, head of the Amravati division of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad.

This also means that a radio signal sent from Earth takes nearly a day to reach the spacecraft. A response from Voyager 1 takes another 24 hours to return, making the total communication time about 48 hours.

Gulhane said that, according to NASA's official schedule, Voyager 1 is expected to reach the one-light-day milestone at 3.46 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 18.

Ahead of the historic milestone, NASA launched a global campaign titled 'Shine Bright for Voyager Light Day'.

As part of the initiative, people across the world were encouraged to point torches, mobile phone flashes and other light sources towards the sky after sunset on November 17 and display the coded message 'VGR', the spacecraft's official call sign.

Astronomy enthusiasts flashing mobile phone flashes and torches as tribute to NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft. (ETV Bharat)

The three letters were represented through specific sequences of short and long flashes based on Morse code.

For 'V', participants used three short flashes followed by one long flash. The letter 'G' was represented by two long flashes followed by one short flash, while 'R' was indicated through one short, one long and another short flash.

NASA also provided an automated flash tool that could be used on mobile phones to help participants send the coded message.

Astronomy enthusiasts from different parts of the world joined the campaign and shared photographs and videos on social media, Gulhane said.

An interesting aspect of the Voyager 1 mission is that its cameras were switched off in 1990 to conserve electrical power and onboard computing resources for scientific instruments.