Voyager 1 To Reach One Light-Day Distance From Earth; Amravati Astronomy Enthusiasts Join Global Tribute
Astronomy enthusiasts in Amravati paid tribute to NASA's Voyager 1, its farthest spacecraft, which has reached a distance of roughly 25.9 billion kilometres from Earth.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Amravati: Human curiosity has taken us beyond the boundaries of Earth, and a small spacecraft has carried a symbol of humanity into the vastness of space after nearly five decades of travel. NASA's Voyager 1 is set to achieve a historic milestone on November 18, 2026, when it reaches a distance of one light-day from Earth.
To mark the occasion, astronomy enthusiasts in Amravati joined a global initiative launched by NASA and paid a tribute to the spacecraft using flashes of light on Tuesday night.
The event was organised by the Amravati division of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad near Chhatri Talao. Participants used mobile phone flashes and torches to send the coded message 'VGR' towards the sky, symbolising their appreciation for Voyager 1 and humanity's achievements in space exploration.
The initiative celebrated scientific progress, human determination and decades of efforts to explore the universe.
NASA launched Voyager 1 on September 5, 1977, to study the outer planets of the solar system. The mission has since become one of the most distant and longest-running space exploration missions in human history.
After nearly five decades, the spacecraft has travelled approximately 25.9 billion kilometres (16.1 billion miles) from Earth, reaching the distance known as one light-day.
Light travels at approximately 299,792 kilometres per second. At this speed, light takes 24 hours to travel from Earth to Voyager 1, according to Pravin Gulhane, head of the Amravati division of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad.
This also means that a radio signal sent from Earth takes nearly a day to reach the spacecraft. A response from Voyager 1 takes another 24 hours to return, making the total communication time about 48 hours.
Gulhane said that, according to NASA's official schedule, Voyager 1 is expected to reach the one-light-day milestone at 3.46 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 18.
Ahead of the historic milestone, NASA launched a global campaign titled 'Shine Bright for Voyager Light Day'.
As part of the initiative, people across the world were encouraged to point torches, mobile phone flashes and other light sources towards the sky after sunset on November 17 and display the coded message 'VGR', the spacecraft's official call sign.
The three letters were represented through specific sequences of short and long flashes based on Morse code.
For 'V', participants used three short flashes followed by one long flash. The letter 'G' was represented by two long flashes followed by one short flash, while 'R' was indicated through one short, one long and another short flash.
NASA also provided an automated flash tool that could be used on mobile phones to help participants send the coded message.
Astronomy enthusiasts from different parts of the world joined the campaign and shared photographs and videos on social media, Gulhane said.
An interesting aspect of the Voyager 1 mission is that its cameras were switched off in 1990 to conserve electrical power and onboard computing resources for scientific instruments.
Before being switched off, the spacecraft captured the famous 'Pale Blue Dot' photograph after turning its cameras towards the solar system. The historic image shows Earth as an extremely tiny point of light against the vastness of space.
Since then, the cameras have been inactive, allowing the spacecraft to conserve its limited resources and continue operating its scientific instruments.
Similarly, the torch and mobile phone flashes used by people on Earth will not be visible to Voyager 1. The light signals sent from Amravati or any other part of the world are not intended to physically reach the spacecraft. Instead, they represent a symbolic tribute from people across the world, Gulhane explained.
Voyager 1 spacecraft has a gold-plated phonograph record known as the Golden Record. It was designed to introduce Earth and its inhabitants to any potentially intelligent extraterrestrial life that might encounter the spacecraft in the future.
The record contains natural sounds from Earth, including ocean waves and bird calls, human voices, greetings in different languages, music and photographs representing various cultures.
It includes greetings in 55 languages, offering a glimpse into life, nature, culture and human diversity on Earth.
Although no response to the message has been received so far, the Golden Record is a historic attempt by humanity to communicate with potentially intelligent life beyond Earth, Gulhane said.
The scientific significance of Voyager 1 is not only the distance it has travelled. It is about the Sun generating a vast region of space influenced by the solar wind and its magnetic field, known as the heliosphere. Voyager 1 crossed the outer boundary of this region and entered interstellar space in August 2012.
Its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2, crossed the same boundary in 2018. Both spacecraft are now travelling through interstellar space, sending scientific data about particles, magnetic fields and cosmic radiation back to Earth.
Despite being launched in 1977, both spacecraft continue to transmit limited scientific information.
Their power supply systems, which rely on radioisotope thermoelectric generators, are gradually losing capacity. NASA is managing their available power to keep their scientific instruments operational for as long as possible, Gulhane said.
Light travels at nearly 300,000 kilometres per second. The fact that even light takes 24 hours to cover the distance between Earth and Voyager 1 offers an idea of the enormous scale of space.
The initiative also gave participants an opportunity to learn about space exploration, the speed of light, Morse code and the Golden Record through a practical activity.
Important Facts About Voyager 1
- Launch date: September 5, 1977.
- One light-day milestone: November 18, 2026, at 3.46 pm IST.
- Distance from Earth: Approximately 25.9 billion kilometres (16.1 billion miles).
- Speed of light: Approximately 299,792 kilometres per second.
- Communication delay: Around 24 hours one way and 48 hours for a round trip.
- Entry into interstellar space: August 2012.
- Golden Record: Contains sounds, music, photographs and greetings in 55 languages.
- Voyager 2 launch: August 20, 1977.
Although Voyager 2 was launched before Voyager 1, the latter was designed to follow a faster trajectory and reach the outer planets earlier. This is why it was designated Voyager 1 despite being launched later.
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