Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Launched In India, Offers 625 Km Range: Price, Features
Volvo has launched its flagship EX90 electric SUV in India at Rs 1.26 crore, offering up to 625km of claimed range and fast charging.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Volvo has launched the EX90, its new flagship electric SUV, with prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The EX90 is the all-electric version of the popular XC90. It follows Volvo's new simple design style and comes with a cabin built around technology.
Volvo EX90: Power, range, charging capability
The EX90 has a 106kWh battery and two electric motors, one for each axle. This gives it an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain. Together, the motors produce a power output of 449bhp and 670Nm of peak torque, which means strong and smooth acceleration. Volvo says the SUV can travel up to 625km on a single charge under the WLTP test. This is a worldwide standard used to measure the range of cars. The company has also tested the EX90 on the Indian test cycles. Under that test, the claimed range rises to 724km. Real-world range will depend on driving style, road conditions and weather.
The Volvo EX90 can use DC fast charging at speeds of up to 350kW. Volvo says the battery can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 22 minutes under specific conditions. This depends on using a powerful enough charger, so the actual time may be longer at slower public chargers.
Volvo EX90: Design and dimensions
The front of the EX90 is closed off, as there is no need for a large grille on an electric car. It has T-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at the front and C-shaped LED tail-lamps at the back.
The SUV is 5,037mm long, 1,964mm wide, and 1,744mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,985mm. These are large measurements, which suggest a roomy cabin for passengers.
Volvo EX90: Interior and features
Volvo has kept the interior of the EX90 clean and simple. Most controls are handled via a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display that sits upright in portrait style at the centre of the dashboard. The system has Google built in, so users can get maps, apps, and voice help from familiar services. A 9-inch digital instrument cluster shows driving information in front of the driver.
The EX90 also has 5G connectivity. This allows over-the-air updates, which means the car's software can be improved from time to time without a visit to the service centre.
The electric SUV comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These features are designed to help the driver and make journeys safer. Volvo has long been known for its focus on safety, and the EX90 continues that approach.
The car's digital systems and driver assistance tools run on NVIDIA's computing hardware and Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms. These are powerful chips that help the SUV to process large amounts of information quickly.