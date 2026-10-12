ETV Bharat / technology

Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Launched In India, Offers 625 Km Range: Price, Features

Hyderabad: Volvo has launched the EX90, its new flagship electric SUV, with prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The EX90 is the all-electric version of the popular XC90. It follows Volvo's new simple design style and comes with a cabin built around technology.

The EX90 has a 106kWh battery and two electric motors, one for each axle. This gives it an all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain. Together, the motors produce a power output of 449bhp and 670Nm of peak torque, which means strong and smooth acceleration. Volvo says the SUV can travel up to 625km on a single charge under the WLTP test. This is a worldwide standard used to measure the range of cars. The company has also tested the EX90 on the Indian test cycles. Under that test, the claimed range rises to 724km. Real-world range will depend on driving style, road conditions and weather.

The Volvo EX90 can use DC fast charging at speeds of up to 350kW. Volvo says the battery can go from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 22 minutes under specific conditions. This depends on using a powerful enough charger, so the actual time may be longer at slower public chargers.

Volvo EX90: Design and dimensions

The front of the EX90 is closed off, as there is no need for a large grille on an electric car. It has T-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at the front and C-shaped LED tail-lamps at the back.