Volvo EX60 Interior Revealed Ahead Of January 21 Launch

Volvo EX60 will have an astonishing range of 810 km on a single charge in an all-wheel drive configuration ( Image Credit: Volvo )

Hyderabad: Volvo is all set to globally launch the EX60 on January 21, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the Swedish automaker released a few teasers of the upcoming electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), providing fresh images and several glimpses of its interiors.

The Volvo EX60 is the electric iteration of the popular Volvo XC60 SUV, and will be the first car to be built on the company’s new SPA3 800V electric platform. Upon launch, the Volvo EX60 will be positioned between the compact SUV, EX30 and the premium full-size SUV, EX90.

The Volvo EX60 is expected to have an overall design similar to the ICE-powered XC60. (Image Credit: Volvo)

Volvo EX60: Design

According to the teaser images available on Volvo’s official website, the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) is expected to have an overall design similar to the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered XC60. The new SUV will feature a long front-end design with Thor’s Hammer headlight. Along with this, the upcoming SUV is expected to showcase a bold, minimalist look with a closed-off front grille, bonnet louvres, and fenders, similar to the Volvo EX30 SUV.

Volvo EX60: Interior

The Volvo EX60, as per the official image, will feature a large floating touchscreen infotainment, which is expected to be placed at the centre of the dashboard. The image also shows that a physical volume knob will be placed below the display. This highlights that Volvo will retain the same interior design language with minimal usage of physical buttons.