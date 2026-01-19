Volvo EX60 Interior Revealed Ahead Of January 21 Launch
A ten-minute charge using the 400kW fast charger will allow the upcoming Volvo EX60 to achieve a range of 340 km.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Volvo is all set to globally launch the EX60 on January 21, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the Swedish automaker released a few teasers of the upcoming electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), providing fresh images and several glimpses of its interiors.
The Volvo EX60 is the electric iteration of the popular Volvo XC60 SUV, and will be the first car to be built on the company’s new SPA3 800V electric platform. Upon launch, the Volvo EX60 will be positioned between the compact SUV, EX30 and the premium full-size SUV, EX90.
Volvo EX60: Design
According to the teaser images available on Volvo’s official website, the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) is expected to have an overall design similar to the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered XC60. The new SUV will feature a long front-end design with Thor’s Hammer headlight. Along with this, the upcoming SUV is expected to showcase a bold, minimalist look with a closed-off front grille, bonnet louvres, and fenders, similar to the Volvo EX30 SUV.
Volvo EX60: Interior
The Volvo EX60, as per the official image, will feature a large floating touchscreen infotainment, which is expected to be placed at the centre of the dashboard. The image also shows that a physical volume knob will be placed below the display. This highlights that Volvo will retain the same interior design language with minimal usage of physical buttons.
Along with these, the upcoming SUV could also receive a multi-function steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls and a slim digital driver’s display mounted directly on the steering column, replacing the traditional digital instrument cluster.
The Swedish automaker aims to replace most of its physical controls with voice commands. So, that’s why the upcoming EX60 will feature artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology. It will include Google’s Gemini AI assistant, which will allow users to interact with the SUV and provide hands-free control on the road.
Volvo EX60: Range and battery
Anders Bell, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Volvo, says that “The EX60 is designed to be a game changer. With our new electric vehicle architecture, we directly address the main worries that customers have when considering a switch to a fully electric car.”
The automaker claims that the EX60 will have an astonishing range of 810 km on a single charge in an all-wheel drive configuration, and highlights that the upcoming EV “turns range anxiety into range comfort.”
As mentioned above, the upcoming EX60 will be built on Volvo’s latest SPA3 electric architecture, which will support the new 800-volt electrical system and in-house developed software, allowing fast charging speeds to the electric SUV.
Volvo mentions that the EX60 will use a 400kW fast charger, which will add up to 340 km of range in just ten minutes. This adaptive battery charging algorithm has been developed by Volvo Cars’ portfolio company, Breathe Battery Technologies.