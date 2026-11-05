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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Teased Ahead Of December Launch

Volkswagen has released a teaser of the upcoming facelift of the popular sedan Virtus in India. It will receive several revised exterior styling elements.

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Volkswagen Virtus facelift teased (Image Credit: YouTube/Volkswagen India)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Volkswagen has officially released a teaser of the popular sedan Virtus, which is set to receive a mid-cycle facelift in India. The video showcases several subtle design changes on the front and rear profiles, indicating a minor mid-life refresh rather than a major generational overhaul.

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Design

The major design overhaul is noticeable on the front of the Virtus facelift. It features a slim headlamp layout outlined with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The upper grille connects the headlamps, sporting a Volkswagen logo in the centre and a prominent red GT badge on one side.

The redesigned front bumper gets an aggressive look, with the glossy black geometric inserts present at the lower air intake. The sporty look is further pronounced with sculpted surrounds on the outer sections, which feature horizontal inserts instead of fog lamps. Notably, the sedan does not adopt a connected front light bar, providing a clean front look.

The side profile of the Virtus largely remains the same as the ongoing model. The shoulder line, door handles, and sloping roofline are carried over from the current model. However, the teaser confirms dark, angular alloy wheels and black mirror housings.

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The teaser highlights the GT badging on the front fender and the familiar overall silhouette of the sedan. (Image Credit: YouTube/Volkswagen India)

A GT badge remains fixed to the front fender, though Volkswagen has not announced the complete variant lineup. The upcoming sedan will have a single-pane sunroof and a shark-fin antenna.

The Virtus facelift features distinctive red LED split taillamps at the rear. It comes in a blue shade.

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It features dark, angular alloy wheels. (Image Credit: YouTube/Volkswagen India)

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Expected interior and powertrain updates

Details of the interior are yet to be revealed. However, Volkswagen is expected to provide refreshed upholstery and interior trim, a larger digital instrument cluster rather than the existing 10.1-inch touchscreen with updated software, and a 360-degree camera.

For powertrain, the Virtus facelift is expected to use the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines as the current model. The smaller engine could feature a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, replacing the existing 6-speed automatic one. However, the 1.5-litre engine is likely to come with the same 7-speed DSG transmission.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

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VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUS FACELIFT
VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUS FACELIFT TEASER
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