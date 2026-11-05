ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Teased Ahead Of December Launch

Hyderabad: Volkswagen has officially released a teaser of the popular sedan Virtus, which is set to receive a mid-cycle facelift in India. The video showcases several subtle design changes on the front and rear profiles, indicating a minor mid-life refresh rather than a major generational overhaul.

The major design overhaul is noticeable on the front of the Virtus facelift. It features a slim headlamp layout outlined with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The upper grille connects the headlamps, sporting a Volkswagen logo in the centre and a prominent red GT badge on one side.

The redesigned front bumper gets an aggressive look, with the glossy black geometric inserts present at the lower air intake. The sporty look is further pronounced with sculpted surrounds on the outer sections, which feature horizontal inserts instead of fog lamps. Notably, the sedan does not adopt a connected front light bar, providing a clean front look.

The side profile of the Virtus largely remains the same as the ongoing model. The shoulder line, door handles, and sloping roofline are carried over from the current model. However, the teaser confirms dark, angular alloy wheels and black mirror housings.