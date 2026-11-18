ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Could Launch In India On December 11

Hyderabad: Volkswagen (VW) is set to launch the facelifted version of the popular sedan, Virtus, in India. The German automaker has already released a teaser of the new vehicle, showcasing the updated look, but it has not yet announced an exact launch date. However, several reports suggest that the Virtus facelift will be launched next month on December 11, 2026. This indicates that publications may have received the media invite for the launch of the new VW Virtus.

It is worth noting that the upcoming facelift is the first mid-life update for the mid-size sedan, which first went on sale in 2022.

According to the released teaser, the VW Virtus facelift has a new front bumper with LED fog lamps and a diamond-patterned lower air intake. The front grille has been slightly changed, and the sedan gets new gloss-black alloy wheels. It retains the Red GT badges, but the badges on the front fenders have moved to the front doors. New front parking sensors and a camera pod on the bumper point to a 360-degree camera.

The interior of the upcoming Virtus is expected to be the same as the ongoing model. However, new seat fabric and trim are expected. A larger 10.25-inch digital driver's display is likely. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen in the current model could be retained, but a better interface and an AI voice assistant, as seen on the Taigun facelift, are expected.

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Expected Engine specs

The facelift could retain its 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre variant may receive a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, along with the 6-speed manual gearbox found on the ongoing models. The more powerful 1.5-litre engine may be mated with a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox.

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Expected price

The VW Virtus facelift is expected to be priced higher than the current price tag. It is expected to be priced around Rs 10.75 lakh. Upon launch, the VW Virtus facelift will compete against other mid-size sedans such as the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City in India.