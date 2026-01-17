ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled Ahead Of India Launch: Design, Features

Hyderabad: Volkswagen (VW) unveiled the upcoming Tayron R-Line in India. Similar to the global model, Tayron, the India-spec Tayron R-Line, is expected to be a 7-seater premium SUV, which would be positioned above the VW Tiguan R-Line, launched in April 2025. The VW Tayron R-Line will mark the German automaker’s return to the premium three-row SUV segment following the discontinuation of the Tiguan Allspace.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design

According to VW’s India website, the Tayron R-Line boasts a hunky look featuring LED headlights and a sporty-looking blacked-out diamond-shaped front grille placed below the VW logo. It features 19-inch ‘Coventry’ diamond-turned alloy wheels and R-Line badging. At the rear, it boasts Signature IQ. Light HD Matrix LED taillights.

The SUV is expected to be built on the same MQB EVO platform as the Tiguan R-Line, with a longer wheelbase to accommodate at third-row with extra seats. It is worth noting that the global Tayron model received a five-star Euro NCAP rating last year.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Features

The Tayron R-Line comes with several impressive features. According to the website, the upcoming SUV will include a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, Varenna Leatherette seats, and ambient lighting in 30 colours.