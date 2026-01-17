Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Unveiled Ahead Of India Launch: Design, Features
Upon launch, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line would rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor, SUVs in India.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Volkswagen (VW) unveiled the upcoming Tayron R-Line in India. Similar to the global model, Tayron, the India-spec Tayron R-Line, is expected to be a 7-seater premium SUV, which would be positioned above the VW Tiguan R-Line, launched in April 2025. The VW Tayron R-Line will mark the German automaker’s return to the premium three-row SUV segment following the discontinuation of the Tiguan Allspace.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design
According to VW’s India website, the Tayron R-Line boasts a hunky look featuring LED headlights and a sporty-looking blacked-out diamond-shaped front grille placed below the VW logo. It features 19-inch ‘Coventry’ diamond-turned alloy wheels and R-Line badging. At the rear, it boasts Signature IQ. Light HD Matrix LED taillights.
The SUV is expected to be built on the same MQB EVO platform as the Tiguan R-Line, with a longer wheelbase to accommodate at third-row with extra seats. It is worth noting that the global Tayron model received a five-star Euro NCAP rating last year.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Features
The Tayron R-Line comes with several impressive features. According to the website, the upcoming SUV will include a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, Varenna Leatherette seats, and ambient lighting in 30 colours.
Similar to the Tiguan R-Line, the new Tayron R-Line could also feature a massage function and ventilation for front seats, which is crucial for Indian weather conditions.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Expected specifications
The Tayron R-Line is expected to feature the same engine as the Tiguan R-Line, which is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a power output of 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. This engine could feature the 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox with an AWD setup, as in the Tiguan R-Line.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Expected India launch timeline, price, rivals
The VW Tayron R-Line is expected to be available in India as a completely knocked-down unit (CKD). It could be launched in the first quarter of 2026, priced between Rs 43 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.
Upon its launch, this 7-seater SUV would compete with the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming MG Majestor.