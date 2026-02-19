Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The VW Tayron R-Line will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, MG Majestor, and Jeep Meridian.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Volkswagen (VW) has launched the Tayron R-Line in India. It is the company’s latest flagship Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the country. The Tayron is VW’s first three-row SUV in the domestic market since the discontinuation of Tiguan Allspace. It comes fully-loaded with R-Line trim, which aims to blend sophistication in a sporty-looking package. The VW Tayron is the second vehicle in the R-Line, the first being the Tiguan R-Line, launched in April 2025. Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line will arrive in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, with assembly operations happening at VW’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility in Maharashtra.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Price, availability, booking details, rivals
The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in seven colours, including Ultra Violet Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Nightshade Blue Metallic. Bookings for the Tayron R-Line can be made via VW’s official website or by visiting the nearest Volkswagen dealership.
In India, the Tayron R-Line will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, MG Majestor, and Jeep Meridian.
Volksawagen Tayron R-Line: Dimensions and design
The VW Tayron R-Line is built on the same MQB EVO platform as the Tiguan R-Line, measuring 4,792mm in length, 1,866mm in width, and 1,665mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,789mm. The SUV has a boot space of 345 litres, which can be expanded up to 1,905 litres by dropping the three-row seats. It has a kerb weight of 1,864 kg.
The Tayron R-Line boasts a muscular silhouette. In terms of key design elements, the SUV include Signature IQ. Light LED taillights, IQ HD Matrix headlights, connected LED DRLs with illuminated VW logo at the front and rear, 19-inch Conventry alloy wheels, and R-Line badging.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Interior and features
The Tayron R-Line comes with Varenna Leatherette seats, which come with a 12-way power adjustable, cooled, heated, and have 8 massaging functions and 3 memory settings.
In terms of convenience features, the Tayron R-Line includes a panoramic sunroof, rear sun shades, three-zone climate control, a15-inch infotainment screen, a fully digital cockpit, 700W Harman Kardon speakers, and more. The SUV features 9 airbags as standard, a Level-2 ADAS safety suite, and more.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Specifications
The VW Tayron R-Line features the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol EVO4 engine, found in the Tiguan R-Line. The engine produces a peak power output of 201.20 bhp at 4,500-6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,400 rpm. It is mated with a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. The VW Tayron R-Line has an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain.