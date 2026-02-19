ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Volkswagen (VW) has launched the Tayron R-Line in India. It is the company’s latest flagship Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the country. The Tayron is VW’s first three-row SUV in the domestic market since the discontinuation of Tiguan Allspace. It comes fully-loaded with R-Line trim, which aims to blend sophistication in a sporty-looking package. The VW Tayron is the second vehicle in the R-Line, the first being the Tiguan R-Line, launched in April 2025. Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron R-Line will arrive in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, with assembly operations happening at VW’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility in Maharashtra.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Price, availability, booking details, rivals

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in seven colours, including Ultra Violet Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect, Dolphin Grey Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, and Nightshade Blue Metallic. Bookings for the Tayron R-Line can be made via VW’s official website or by visiting the nearest Volkswagen dealership.

In India, the Tayron R-Line will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, MG Majestor, and Jeep Meridian.

Volksawagen Tayron R-Line: Dimensions and design