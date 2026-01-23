ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Assembly Commences In India

Hyderabad: Volkswagen has commenced production of the premium SUV, Tayron R-Line, in India. It will be locally assembled at the German automaker’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant, located in Maharashtra.

According to a LinkedIn post shared by Francesco Blandino, Head of Sales and Product Planning at Volkswagen India, he said he was honoured to celebrate this significant milestone for the company. He mentioned that with the local production of the globally successful 7-seater SUV, Tayron, in India, the German automaker is reinforcing its strategy and commitment to the market.

Blandino emphasised that the Tayron R-Line will set a new benchmark in the premium SUV segment and expressed his excitement about bringing the vehicle to Indian customers very soon. He also congratulated the teams of India, Wolfsburg and Mlada Boleslav for their teamwork in achieving this milestone.

Notably, Francesco Blandino was appointed Head of Sales and Product Planning at Volkswagen India on January 15, 2026.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design

The upcoming flagship SUV, Tayron R-Line, boasts a muscular silhouette. It will feature LED headlights and a sporty blacked-out diamond-shaped front grille placed below the VW logo. It will ride on 19-inch ‘Coventry’ diamond-turned alloy wheels and include R-Line badging. At the rear, the premium SUV will sport Signature IQ. Light HD Matrix LED taillights. The Tayron R-Line will have a 2,789mm wheelbase and 850 litres of boot space when the third row is folded.