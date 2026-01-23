Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Assembly Commences In India
The upcoming flagship 7-seater SUV, Tayron R-Line, is being locally assembled at Volkswagen’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant, located in Maharashtra.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Volkswagen has commenced production of the premium SUV, Tayron R-Line, in India. It will be locally assembled at the German automaker’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant, located in Maharashtra.
According to a LinkedIn post shared by Francesco Blandino, Head of Sales and Product Planning at Volkswagen India, he said he was honoured to celebrate this significant milestone for the company. He mentioned that with the local production of the globally successful 7-seater SUV, Tayron, in India, the German automaker is reinforcing its strategy and commitment to the market.
Blandino emphasised that the Tayron R-Line will set a new benchmark in the premium SUV segment and expressed his excitement about bringing the vehicle to Indian customers very soon. He also congratulated the teams of India, Wolfsburg and Mlada Boleslav for their teamwork in achieving this milestone.
Notably, Francesco Blandino was appointed Head of Sales and Product Planning at Volkswagen India on January 15, 2026.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Design
The upcoming flagship SUV, Tayron R-Line, boasts a muscular silhouette. It will feature LED headlights and a sporty blacked-out diamond-shaped front grille placed below the VW logo. It will ride on 19-inch ‘Coventry’ diamond-turned alloy wheels and include R-Line badging. At the rear, the premium SUV will sport Signature IQ. Light HD Matrix LED taillights. The Tayron R-Line will have a 2,789mm wheelbase and 850 litres of boot space when the third row is folded.
The global Tayron model has achieved the Golden Steering Wheel 2025 award for Best Family Car and a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating in Europe.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Features
The Tayron R-Line will include a floating 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system — angled towards the driver and serving as the main control hub —, a panoramic sunroof, Varenna Leatherette seats with 10-point pressure massage and active ventilation, and 30-colour ambient lighting.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Specifications
The upcoming Tayron R-Line will be powered by a 2.0L TSI EVO petrol engine and features Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The engine will be paired with an automatic transmission, which is claimed to ensure a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: India Launch
Volkswagen has not yet revealed the exact date, but the Tayron R-Line is confirmed to be launched in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).