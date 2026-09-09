Volkswagen In Talks With JSW Group To Boost Its Weakest Position In India
Volkswagen is exploring a partnership with India's JSW Group to expand local production, cut costs, and strengthen its struggling presence in India.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Volkswagen is in talks with India's JSW Group to form a new partnership aimed at strengthening its position in the Indian car market. According to a Reuters report, the deal would help Volkswagen expand its range of cars, use more locally sourced materials, and improve its factories in India. The country is currently the world's third-largest car market, making it an important target for growth.
A weak market position
Volkswagen has been selling cars in India for more than 20 years, mainly through its Skoda brand. However, the company still holds only around two per cent of the Indian car market, and has struggled to grow its business in the country.
Volkswagen has also faced legal troubles in India. In 2024, Indian authorities demanded $1.4 billion in unpaid taxes from the German automaker, accusing it of avoiding import duties. The company has denied wrongdoing, saying it followed all rules. The case is still being heard in court with no final decision yet.
Pressure from outside India
Volkswagen is also facing challenges beyond India. Investors have been pushing the company to cut costs, while Chinese car makers continue to expand quickly across Europe. At the same time, growth in China's car market is slowing, and ongoing tariff disputes are adding further pressure. Because of this, strengthening its business in India has become more important for the company.
Who is JSW Group?
JSW Group is one of India's largest industrial companies with major operations in steel and energy. In 2023, it entered the car industry by forming a joint venture called JSW MG Motor India, working alongside China's SAIC Motor, which produces MG-branded cars.
Volkswagen is now looking to partner with JSW as well. Under the proposed deal, both companies would share control, with clear responsibilities divided between them. A dedicated system would also be set up to allow faster decision-making.
What could the partnership mean?
According to the report, Volkswagen and JSW plan to work together to increase local sourcing, share vehicle platforms, and expand production capacity in India. This could help Volkswagen improve its weak market position, while giving JSW a bigger foothold in the growing car industry.
Talks between the two companies are still ongoing, and no final agreement has been confirmed. If successful, the partnership could mark a major shift for both companies, helping them strengthen their presence in one of the world's fastest-growing car markets.