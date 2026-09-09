ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen In Talks With JSW Group To Boost Its Weakest Position In India

The two companies will also explore ways to share vehicle platforms and increase production capacity to strengthen competition in India. ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: Volkswagen is in talks with India's JSW Group to form a new partnership aimed at strengthening its position in the Indian car market. According to a Reuters report, the deal would help Volkswagen expand its range of cars, use more locally sourced materials, and improve its factories in India. The country is currently the world's third-largest car market, making it an important target for growth.

A weak market position

Volkswagen has been selling cars in India for more than 20 years, mainly through its Skoda brand. However, the company still holds only around two per cent of the Indian car market, and has struggled to grow its business in the country.

Volkswagen has also faced legal troubles in India. In 2024, Indian authorities demanded $1.4 billion in unpaid taxes from the German automaker, accusing it of avoiding import duties. The company has denied wrongdoing, saying it followed all rules. The case is still being heard in court with no final decision yet.

Pressure from outside India

Volkswagen is also facing challenges beyond India. Investors have been pushing the company to cut costs, while Chinese car makers continue to expand quickly across Europe. At the same time, growth in China's car market is slowing, and ongoing tariff disputes are adding further pressure. Because of this, strengthening its business in India has become more important for the company.