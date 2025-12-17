ETV Bharat / technology

Volkswagen ID.Polo Revealed Ahead Of 2026 Global Debut

The Volkswagen ID.Polo will enter production in 2026 at SEAT and CUPRA’s manufacturing plant in Martorell, Spain. The EV will launch at a starting price of €25,000 (around Rs 26.46 lakh). With the ID.Polo, Volkswagen will commence its broader strategy of launching six new EVs next year.

Hyderabad: Volkswagen (VW) has revealed the ID.Polo, an electric vehicle (EV), is set to make its global debut in early 2026. The German automaker has shared the technical details of the vehicle. It will be the first of four new EV models to be launched in the compact EV segment. The Volkswagen ID.Polo was earlier showcased at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) Mobility 2025, held in Munich, where it marked the beginning of the automaker’s shift from Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) models to EVs.

The ID.Polo will be the first EV built on the company’s MEB+ platform, the same architecture that will underpin the sporty VW ID.Polo GTI. The electric motor will deliver three different power outputs depending on the variant: 85 kW (114 bhp), 99 kW (133 bhp), and 155 kW (208 bhp). Notably, the GTI version of the ID.Polo will generate a power output of 166 kW (223 bhp).

The 85 kW and 99 kW models will be powered by a 37 kWh high-voltage Lithium Ferro Phosphate or Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, which will support up to 90 kW Direct Current (DC) fast charging. Meanwhile, the 155 kW and 166 kW variants will come equipped with a 52 kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery, which will support up to 130 kW DC fast charging. Volkswagen claims this battery offers a driving range of up to 450 km on a single charge.

VW ID.Polo will have a front-mounted electric motor. (Image Credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID.Polo: Dimensions and capacity

The VW ID.Polo measures 4,053mm long x 1,816mm wide, and 1,530mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,600mm. VW states that the upcoming EV gains 19mm more interior length compared to the discontinued ICE Polo, with increased width and headroom.

VW ID.Polo will have a bootspace of 435 litres. (Image Credit: Volkswagen)

It has a truck volume of 435 litres, which is 23 per cent more than the ICE’s 351 litres of boot space. The trunk capacity can be expanded to 1,243 litres by folding the rear seats down.