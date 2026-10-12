VLF Strada Electric Scooter Launched In India Starting At Rs 1.20 Lakh With Up To 250km Range
The VLF Strada electric model features a BLDC hub motor that produces 4.8kW of peak power and reaches a top speed of 85 km/h.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: VLF has launched a new electric scooter, the Strada, in India. It comes in two variants: City and Max. Prices for the electric scooter start at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The VLF Strada is positioned as a premium urban electric commuter by the company, which will compete against the Yamaha EC-06 and Suzuki E-Access in this segment.
VLF Strada: Price
The VLF Strada is priced at Rs 1,19,999 (ex-showroom) for the base City variant, while the top-spec Max trim costs Rs 1,55,499 (ex-showroom). Both variants are offered in four colours: Carbonio Black, Urbano Silver, Luna White, and Titanio Grey.
Bookings for the new electric scooter can be made on VLF India's official website (motohaus.in/product/vlf-strada) for a token amount of Rs 999 for the City trim and Rs 1,999 for the Max variant.
|Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|City
|Rs 1,19,999
|Max
|Rs 1,55,499
VLF Strada: Design, dimensions, and features
The VLF Strada features a dual-beam projector LED headlamp and integrated turn indicators at the front. Other design elements include a stepped two-piece seat, a raised tail section, and an integrated luggage rack. The Strada also features a tall, transparent windscreen, which is integrated into the front upper cowl.
Built on a high-tensile steel tubular chassis, the scooter measures 2,225 x 769 x 1,130mm in dimensions and weighs 98kg. It has a wheelbase of 1,370mm and a ground clearance of 175mm, while the seat height stands at 780mm.
Braking duties are handled by 240mm and 220mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively. It rides on a 16-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 14-inch alloy wheel at the rear. The tyres are tubeless.
It features a telescopic suspension at the front and a dual hydraulic coil spring at the rear, with preload adjustment functionality.
In terms of convenience features, the electric scooter includes a 5-inch TFT display, keyless entry with illuminated ignition, and USB Type-C and Type-A charging ports.
VLF Strada: Battery pack, range, and powertrain
The VLF Strada features swappable batteries, available in two Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack options: 2.16kWh and 4.32kWh. Both battery packs produce a 72V voltage output, take 3 hours to charge, and have a charging voltage of 82.2V. They sport a maximum charging current of 30A and a continuous discharge current of 90A. Both batteries have an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.
In terms of range, the 2.16kWh battery pack has an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 130km, while the 4.32kWh variant offers up to 250km of range.
The electric scooter uses a BLDC hub motor that produces 4.8kW of peak power and 34Nm of peak torque. It offers three riding modes with different speed limits: Eco mode reaches a top speed of 45kmph, City mode reaches 65kmph, and Sport mode reaches 85kmph.