ETV Bharat / technology

VLF Strada Electric Scooter Launched In India Starting At Rs 1.20 Lakh With Up To 250km Range

VLF Strada comes in two battery pack options. ( Image Credit: Motohaus )

Hyderabad: VLF has launched a new electric scooter, the Strada, in India. It comes in two variants: City and Max. Prices for the electric scooter start at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The VLF Strada is positioned as a premium urban electric commuter by the company, which will compete against the Yamaha EC-06 and Suzuki E-Access in this segment.

VLF Strada: Price

The VLF Strada is priced at Rs 1,19,999 (ex-showroom) for the base City variant, while the top-spec Max trim costs Rs 1,55,499 (ex-showroom). Both variants are offered in four colours: Carbonio Black, Urbano Silver, Luna White, and Titanio Grey. Bookings for the new electric scooter can be made on VLF India's official website (motohaus.in/product/vlf-strada) for a token amount of Rs 999 for the City trim and Rs 1,999 for the Max variant. Model Price (ex-showroom) City Rs 1,19,999 Max Rs 1,55,499 VLF Strada: Design, dimensions, and features The VLF Strada features a dual-beam projector LED headlamp and integrated turn indicators at the front. Other design elements include a stepped two-piece seat, a raised tail section, and an integrated luggage rack. The Strada also features a tall, transparent windscreen, which is integrated into the front upper cowl. Built on a high-tensile steel tubular chassis, the scooter measures 2,225 x 769 x 1,130mm in dimensions and weighs 98kg. It has a wheelbase of 1,370mm and a ground clearance of 175mm, while the seat height stands at 780mm.