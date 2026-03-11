ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The first sale of the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G starts today, on March 11, 2026, via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 24,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999. It comes in Festive Red and Noble Gold colours.

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Y51 Pro 5G in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. The handset runs OriginOS based on Android 16.

As part of the launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides a cashback of up to Rs 2,500, valid until March 16, 2026. In addition, the company is also offering up to 70 per cent discount valid until March 14, and up to 40 per cent discount starting from March 15 until March 31 on Screen Damage Protection and Extended Warranty plans.

Variant Price Colours 8GB + 128GB Rs 24,999 Festive Red | Noble Gold 8GB + 256GB Rs 27,999

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features a 6.75-inch (1570 x 720 resolution) LCD display with up to 120Hz and 83 per cent colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, which has a clock speed of up to 2.5GHz. The CPU is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It boasts a dual rear camera featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary camera. The rear camera can record videos up to 4K at 30 fps. It features an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It features MP4, 3GP, AVI, FLV, MKV, and others for video playback and AAC, WAV, MP3, MIDI, and others for audio playback. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G includes WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, FM, NFC, and others. It has an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The handset runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.