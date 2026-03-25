ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Y21 5G And Y11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery, IP65 Rating Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Vivo Y11 5G on the left and Vivo Y21 5G on the right. ( Image Credit: Vivo Newsroom )

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Y21 5G and Y11 5G handsets in India. They feature a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery. Both devices come with an IP65 rating and military-grade shock resistance, backed by SGS certification. They run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Both handsets also feature AI features.

Vivo Y12 5G and Y11 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo Y21 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999. It is available in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colours.

Vivo Y 11 5G comes in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Blue shades. (Image Credit: Vivo)

The Vivo Y11 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs 14,999, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It is offered in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Blue shades.

Both devices are available for purchase starting today, March 25, 2026, across Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 on the Y21 5G and Rs 1,.000 on the Y11 5G. They get a zero-down payment of up to eight months, Jio exclusive benefits, including complementary access to 10 OTT apps for two months on the Rs 1,199 prepaid plan, V-Shield Protection plan, and access to Vivo Service Days, which allows users to utilise free care across 700+ centres.