Vivo Y21 5G And Y11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery, IP65 Rating Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Vivo Y21 5G comes in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colours, while the Vivo Y11 5G is available in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Blue shades.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the Y21 5G and Y11 5G handsets in India. They feature a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 6,500mAh battery. Both devices come with an IP65 rating and military-grade shock resistance, backed by SGS certification. They run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Both handsets also feature AI features.
Vivo Y12 5G and Y11 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo Y21 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999. It is available in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colours.
The Vivo Y11 5G comes in two RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs 14,999, and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It is offered in Sunrise Gold and Midnight Blue shades.
Both devices are available for purchase starting today, March 25, 2026, across Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.
As part of the launch offers, Vivo provides an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 on the Y21 5G and Rs 1,.000 on the Y11 5G. They get a zero-down payment of up to eight months, Jio exclusive benefits, including complementary access to 10 OTT apps for two months on the Rs 1,199 prepaid plan, V-Shield Protection plan, and access to Vivo Service Days, which allows users to utilise free care across 700+ centres.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Colour
|Y21 5G
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 18,999
|Champagne Gold | Midnight Blue
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 20,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 22,999
|Y11 5G
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 14,999
|Sunrise Gold | Midnight Blue
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G: Specifications
Both devices feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), Eyecare display protection, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.
They are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The Vivo Y21 5G is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Y11 5G is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The Y21 5G boasts a 50MP main rear camera along with a 0.08MP secondary sensor, while the Y11 5G comes with a 13MP rear camera. Both handsets feature a 5MP front camera.
They carry a 6,500mAh battery. The Y21 5G supports 44W fast wired charging, while the Y11 5G bears 15W wired charging. Both devices are claimed to feature 5 years of battery health for long-term performance.
They include Artificial Intelligence (AI) features like Circle to Search with Google, AI Creation, AI Photo Enhance, AI Documents, and Google Gemini. In terms of connectivity, both phones feature Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and multi-system GPS.
Both smartphones run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. They include an IP65 rating and military-grade shock resistance, which is backed by SGS certification, offering protection against dust, splashes, and accidental drops.
|Vivo Y21 5G and Y11 5G: Specifications
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.745-inch HD+ LCD (both devices)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (both devices)
|Rear camera
|Y21 5G - 50MP (main) + 0.08MP (secondary sensor)
|Y11 5G - 13MP (main) + 0.08MP (secondary sensor)
|Front camera
|5MP (both devices)
|Battery
|6,500mAh (both devices)
|Charging capacity
|Y21 5G - 44W (wired)
|Y11 5G - 15W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP65
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16