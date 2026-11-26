Vivo X500 Series With 50MP Zeiss-Tuned Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India
Vivo has launched the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max camera-centric flagship smartphones in India. These handsets are the successors to the X300 Pro Series.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X500 Series in India. The lineup includes the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max handsets. These camera-centric flagship smartphones come with 144Hz LTPO AMOLED displays and a 50MP-led ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera setup.
While the Pro and Pro Max models use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, the standard X500 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor. All three phones run Origin OS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box.
The anticipation was extraordinary. The experience is even more so. The #vivoX500Series is finally here. Explore the lineup. Book yours today. #vivoindia #BornToCreate https://t.co/Y4fSfRCrQN— vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 26, 2026
Vivo X500 Pro Series: Price and availability
The Vivo X500 comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 1,19,999.
The Vivo X500 Pro also comes in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, retailing at Rs 1,49,999.
The Vivo X500 Pro Max is available in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,64,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,79,999. Additionally, Vivo is offering a special Photography Kit edition of the X500 Pro Max for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs 2,29,999.
A standalone grip kit and ZEISS-tuned 200mm (Gen 2) and 400mm (Gen 2 Ultra) telephoto extenders are also available. Prices are as follows:
- Vivo Imaging Grip Kit - Rs 11,999
- 200mm Equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 - Rs 15,999
- 400mm Equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra - Rs 27,999
In terms of colours, the Pro and Pro Max models come in Apex Orange and Eternal Black colours, while the standard X500 sports Ember Red and Titanium Black shades.
Pre-bookings for the lineup start today, Thursday, November 26, 2026. However, the first sale of the X500 Series will commence on December 3, 2026, via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail stores.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|X500
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,19,999
|X500 Pro
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,49,999
|X500 Pro Max
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,64,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,79,999
Vivo X500 Series: Specifications
The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch Flexible AMOLED display with 2750 x 1260 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits local peak brightness, and 459 ppi pixel density.
It is powered by an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The handset carries a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP LYTIA 828 main sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It features a 50MP front-facing camera.
The phone packs a 7,500mAh lithium-ion battery with wired 90W FlashCharge support.
It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
The Vivo X500 Pro features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display with 2660 x 1216 pixels resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits local peak brightness, and 459 ppi pixel density.
It runs on an octa-core 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The handset boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP LYTIA L910 main sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with OIS support. It features a 50MP front-facing camera.
The phone packs a 6,510mAh lithium-ion battery with wired 90W FlashCharge support.
It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
The Vivo X500 Pro Max features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits local peak brightness, and 507 ppi pixel density.
It uses an octa-core 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP LYTIA L910 main sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 200MP telephoto camera with OIS support. It features a 50MP front-facing camera.
The phone packs a 7,800mAh lithium-ion battery with wired 90W FlashCharge support.
It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.