ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo X500 Series With 50MP Zeiss-Tuned Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Series SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched In India

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X500 Series in India. The lineup includes the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max handsets. These camera-centric flagship smartphones come with 144Hz LTPO AMOLED displays and a 50MP-led ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera setup.

While the Pro and Pro Max models use the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, the standard X500 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M processor. All three phones run Origin OS 7 based on Android 17 out of the box.

Vivo X500 Pro Series: Price and availability

The Vivo X500 comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 1,19,999.

The Vivo X500 Pro also comes in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, retailing at Rs 1,49,999.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max is available in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,64,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,79,999. Additionally, Vivo is offering a special Photography Kit edition of the X500 Pro Max for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, priced at Rs 2,29,999.

A standalone grip kit and ZEISS-tuned 200mm (Gen 2) and 400mm (Gen 2 Ultra) telephoto extenders are also available. Prices are as follows:

Vivo Imaging Grip Kit - Rs 11,999

- Rs 11,999 200mm Equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 - Rs 15,999

- Rs 15,999 400mm Equivalent Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra - Rs 27,999

In terms of colours, the Pro and Pro Max models come in Apex Orange and Eternal Black colours, while the standard X500 sports Ember Red and Titanium Black shades.

Pre-bookings for the lineup start today, Thursday, November 26, 2026. However, the first sale of the X500 Series will commence on December 3, 2026, via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail stores.

Model Variant Price X500 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,19,999 X500 Pro 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,49,999 X500 Pro Max 12GB + 256GB Rs 1,64,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 1,79,999

Vivo X500 Series: Specifications

The standard Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch Flexible AMOLED display with 2750 x 1260 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits local peak brightness, and 459 ppi pixel density.

It is powered by an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The handset carries a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP LYTIA 828 main sensor, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support. It features a 50MP front-facing camera.