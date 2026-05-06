Vivo X300 Ultra And X300 FE With Zeiss-Tuned Rear Cameras & Photography-Kit Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Vivo X300 Ultra is offered in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colours, while X300 FE comes in Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple shades.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded the X300 Series by launching the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India. Both devices feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. They will have five years of Operating System (OS) upgrades and seven years of security patches.
The X300 Ultra focuses on delivering professional-level photography and videography. It features a 200MP Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, which can capture 4K 120fps log video footage. The handset also sports a 144Hz 2K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 6.600mAh battery with 100W wired FlashCharge support.
Meanwhile, the X300 FE is a compact smartphone that offers a balance between top-tier performance and advanced photography features. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera module, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired FlashCharge support.
Crafted for those who demand more. More power, more precision, more possibility.— vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 6, 2026
Meet the pinnacle of smartphone imaging innovation - #vivoX300Ultra.
Pre-book now and unlock exclusive offers.#vivoIndia #CreateLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/8Wfngu7I8R
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: Price, offers, availability
The high-end X300 Ultra comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs 1,59,999. It is offered in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colours. While the X300 FE comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, which are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. It is available in Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple shades.
Both devices will be available for purchase on May 14, 2026, via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail outlets.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Availability and First Sale Date
|Vivo X300 Ultra
|16GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,59,999
Available on: Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo authorised retail outlets
First sale date: May 14, 2026
|Vivo X300 FE
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 79,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 89,999
As part of the launch offers, customers can get the X300 Ultra, the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the Imaging Grip Kit as a combined bundle for Rs 1,95,997. The original price of the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit is Rs 2,09,999. It is worth noting that customers can also purchase items of the Photographer Kit separately. The 400mm Equivalent Vivo Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is priced at Rs 27,999, the 200mm Equivalent Vivo Telephoto Extender Gen 2 costs Rs 15,999, and the Vivo Imaging Grip kit is priced at Rs 11,999.
The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 for X300 FE costs Rs 15,999, while the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender accessory kit is priced at Rs 3,999.
|Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: Accessories
|Model
|Discounted Price
|Original Price
|Vivo X300 Ultra Photographer Kit
|Rs 1,95,997 (combined as a bundle)
|Rs 2,09,999
|400mm Telephoto Extender Gen 2
|Rs 27,999
|200mm Telephoto Extender Gen 2
|Rs 15,999
|Imaging Grip Kit
|Rs 11,999
|Vivo X300 FE - Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2
|Rs 15,999
|Vivo X300 FE - Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender accessory kit
|Rs 3,999
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: Specifications
The Vivo X300 Ultra in the Eclipse Black shade measures 162.98mm in length, 76.71mm in width, 8.19mm in thickness, and weighs 232 grams. The Victory Green variant measures 162.98mm in length, 76.71mm in width, 8.49mm in thickness, and weighs 237 grams.
It features a 6.82-inch (3168 × 1440p resolution) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, P3 colour gamut, 510 PPI pixel density, and Q10 plus light-emitting material.
The handset is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.
It boasts a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera, featuring a 200MP LYTIA 901 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP LYT818 wide-angle lens, and a 200MP telephoto with OIS. The phone has a 50MP front-facing camera.
It carries a 6,600mAh lithium-ion battery with 100W wired FlashCharge support.
|Vivo X300 FE: Specifications
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Rear camera
|200MP LYTIA 901 (main) + 200MP (telephoto) + 50MP LYT818 (wide-angle)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,600mAh
|Charging capacity
|100W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
|OS updates
|5 years OS upgrades | 7 years security patches
The Vivo X300 FE measures 150.83mm in length, 71.76mm in width, and 7.99mm in thickness. It weighs 191 grams. The handset features a 6.31-inch (2640 × 1216p resolution) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, P3 wide colour gamut, 460 PPI pixel density, and U8 light-emitting material.
It is powered by a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.
The device boasts a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera, featuring a 50MP IMX921 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP IMX882 telephoto with OIS, and an 8MP OV08F10 wide-angle lens. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.
It carries a 6,500mAh lithium-ion battery with 90W wired FlashCharge support.
|Vivo X300 FE: Specifications
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.31-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
|Rear camera
|50MP IMX921 (main) + 50MP IMX882 (telephoto) + 8MP OV08F10 (wide-angle)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
|OS updates
|5 years OS upgrades | 7 years security patches