ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo X300 Ultra And X300 FE With Zeiss-Tuned Rear Cameras & Photography-Kit Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded the X300 Series by launching the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India. Both devices feature a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. They will have five years of Operating System (OS) upgrades and seven years of security patches.

The X300 Ultra focuses on delivering professional-level photography and videography. It features a 200MP Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, which can capture 4K 120fps log video footage. The handset also sports a 144Hz 2K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and 6.600mAh battery with 100W wired FlashCharge support.

Meanwhile, the X300 FE is a compact smartphone that offers a balance between top-tier performance and advanced photography features. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera module, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired FlashCharge support.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: Price, offers, availability

The high-end X300 Ultra comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage priced at Rs 1,59,999. It is offered in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colours. While the X300 FE comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, which are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. It is available in Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple shades.

Both devices will be available for purchase on May 14, 2026, via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and authorised retail outlets.

Model Variant Price Availability and First Sale Date Vivo X300 Ultra 16GB + 512GB Rs 1,59,999 Available on: Vivo's official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo authorised retail outlets First sale date: May 14, 2026 Vivo X300 FE 12GB + 256GB Rs 79,999 12GB + 512GB Rs 89,999

As part of the launch offers, customers can get the X300 Ultra, the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the Imaging Grip Kit as a combined bundle for Rs 1,95,997. The original price of the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit is Rs 2,09,999. It is worth noting that customers can also purchase items of the Photographer Kit separately. The 400mm Equivalent Vivo Telephoto Extender Gen 2 is priced at Rs 27,999, the 200mm Equivalent Vivo Telephoto Extender Gen 2 costs Rs 15,999, and the Vivo Imaging Grip kit is priced at Rs 11,999.