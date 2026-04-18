ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect

Hyderabad: Vivo has officially confirmed that both the X300 Ultra and X300 FE will launch in India. Teasers for both handsets are already live on Vivo India's official website, and dedicated microsites have been set up on Flipkart. However, an exact launch date is yet to be announced. Pricing and availability details are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, both smartphones made their global debut. The Vivo X300 Ultra was showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) before launching in China, while the X300 FE was introduced in Russia.

Vivo X300 Ultra: Expected Specifications and pricing

The Vivo X300 Ultra starts from CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 95,900) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and ranges up to CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs 1.22 lakh ) for the top-spec 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model, in China. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and houses a 6,600mAh battery.