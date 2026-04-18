Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect
Vivo has officially confirmed the India launch of its X300 Ultra and X300 FE smartphones, with teasers live on its website and dedicated Flipkart microsites.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has officially confirmed that both the X300 Ultra and X300 FE will launch in India. Teasers for both handsets are already live on Vivo India's official website, and dedicated microsites have been set up on Flipkart. However, an exact launch date is yet to be announced. Pricing and availability details are expected to follow in the coming weeks.
Earlier this year, both smartphones made their global debut. The Vivo X300 Ultra was showcased at Mobile World Congress 2026 (MWC 2026) before launching in China, while the X300 FE was introduced in Russia.
This isn’t the next step.— vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 18, 2026
It’s the ultimate one.#vivoX300Ultra - Coming soon.#vivoIndia #CreateLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/VWUOrprhDh
Vivo X300 Ultra: Expected Specifications and pricing
The Vivo X300 Ultra starts from CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 95,900) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and ranges up to CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs 1.22 lakh ) for the top-spec 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model, in China. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and houses a 6,600mAh battery.
Official teasers have confirmed that the X300 Ultra will support Vivo's external telephoto converter kit, suggesting a strong emphasis on zoom photography capabilities. The device features a circular rear camera module, which will include a triple rear camera system co-engineered with Zeiss.
Vivo X300 FE: Expected Specifications and pricing
The Vivo X300 FE is priced at RUB 60,124 (approximately Rs 72,000) for the 12GB and 256GB model, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage costs RUB 64,405 (approximately Rs 78,000). It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and features a 6,500mAh battery. In terms of design, the FE adopts a horizontal, pill-shaped camera island on its rear panel and has been teased in a green colour option for the Indian market.
Like the Ultra, the X300 FE will also feature a triple rear camera system developed in collaboration with Zeiss.
The more you look, the more there is to see.#vivoX300FE – Coming soon.#vivoIndia #MyCityVibes pic.twitter.com/PeesltRpxV— vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 18, 2026
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE: India Launch
Both phones are expected to retain the same design language as their respective global variants. With microsite listings and official teasers already in place, it is expected that the launch of both flagship handsets in India is near. Vivo is likely to announce the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphones in the X300 Series soon.