Vivo X300 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, OriginOS 6 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has introduced the X300 Series globally, following its initial launch in China on October 13, 2025. It includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro models. Both handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. They feature a triple rear camera setup and are equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both devices support 90W of wired and 40W of wireless charging, and run OriginOS 6 based on Android.

According to reports, the Vivo X300 Series is expected to launch in India in the first week of December this year.

The Vivo X300 Series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. (Image Credit: Vivo)

Vivo X300 Series: Price and availability

The Vivo X300 starts at EUR 1,049 (around Rs 1.07 lakh) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and EUR 1,099 (around Rs 1.12 lakh) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB model for EUR 1,399 (around Rs 1.43 lakh).

The Vivo X300 is available in Halo Pink and Phantom Black colour options, while the X300 Pro is offered in Dune Brown and Phantom Black shades.

Both handsets will go on sale on November 3, 2025, in Europe via the company’s official online e-store.