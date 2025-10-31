Vivo X300 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, OriginOS 6 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
The flagship smartphone series includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro, carrying a 50MP front-facing camera, 90W wired charging support, and more.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has introduced the X300 Series globally, following its initial launch in China on October 13, 2025. It includes the Vivo X300 and X300 Pro models. Both handsets are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. They feature a triple rear camera setup and are equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Both devices support 90W of wired and 40W of wireless charging, and run OriginOS 6 based on Android.
According to reports, the Vivo X300 Series is expected to launch in India in the first week of December this year.
Vivo X300 Series: Price and availability
The Vivo X300 starts at EUR 1,049 (around Rs 1.07 lakh) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and EUR 1,099 (around Rs 1.12 lakh) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Pro comes in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB model for EUR 1,399 (around Rs 1.43 lakh).
The Vivo X300 is available in Halo Pink and Phantom Black colour options, while the X300 Pro is offered in Dune Brown and Phantom Black shades.
Both handsets will go on sale on November 3, 2025, in Europe via the company’s official online e-store.
|Variant
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Colours
|Vivo X300
|12GB + 256GB
|EUR 1,049
|Halo Pink
|16GB + 512GB
|EUR 1,099
|Phantom Black
|Vivo X300 Pro
|16GB + 512GB
|EUR 1,399
|Dune Brown
|Phantom Black
Vivo X300 Series: Specifications
The Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch Q10+ LTPO flat AMOLED display offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and a pixel density.
It is powered by an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with Mali G1-Ultra GPU, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The device boasts a triple rear camera featuring a 200MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP periscope lens. It has a 50MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
The handset packs a 5,360mAh battery with 90W of wired and 40W of wireless charging support. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.31-inch Q10+ LTPO flat AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|Rear camera
|200MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide camera + 50MP periscope lens
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|5,360mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W wired | 40W wireless
|Operating System (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch Q10+ LTPO flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 452 ppi pixel density. It comes equipped with an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with Mali G1-Ultra GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The smartphone boasts a triple rear camera featuring a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP periscope lens with up to 100x digital zoom capability. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.
The device houses a 5,440mAh battery with 90W of wired and 40W of wireless charging support. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.78-inch Q10+ LTPO flat AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|Rear camera
|50MP main camera + 50MP ultrawide camera + 200MP periscope lens
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|5,440mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W wired | 40W wireless
|Operating System (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16