Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Announced For December 2: What To Expect From This Flagship Series
Vivo has officially showcased key features, including design, display, processor, camera, and OS. Colour options have also been revealed.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date for the X300 Series in India. The lineup will arrive on December 2, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will include the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. Key features such as design, display, chipset, camera, and operating system (OS) have been confirmed by the company. The flagship smartphone series from Vivo will compete against the recently launched OnePlus 15 in India.
Vivo X300 Series: What to expect?
Design and display: The series will feature a minimalist flat display with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels, which will measure 1.05mm on the Vivo X300 and 1.1mm on the Vivo X300 Pro. They will sport an Unibody 3D Glass design with an integrated camera module.
Processor: Both smartphones will be powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with Vivo’s V3+ and VS1 imaging chips. The company states that this SoC will provide an enhancement of 33 per cent on GPU performance, 32 per cent on CPU single-core performance, and 111 per cent on NPU performance. It is also mentioned that the new processor will reduce the GPU power consumption by 42 per cent.
Camera: Vivo has also confirmed that it will offer an optional photographer kit with a 2.35x telephoto extender kit for the X300 Series. Both handsets will boast a triple rear camera setup. The X300 will feature a 200MP ZEISS main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP ZEISS Sony LYT-602 APO telephoto camera. It will have a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle camera at the front.
The X300 Pro will feature a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera with OIS support, a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP ZEISS Sony LYT-828 Gimbal-Grade camera with OIS support. It will sport a 50MP ZEISS wide-angle front camera. Both handsets will be able to capture 4K Dolby Vision videos at 120 Frames per second (fps).
Operating system (OS): The Vivo X300 Series will run on OriginOS 6, which will include Origin Island, Office Kit, One Tap Transfer, Flip Card, and other AI features.
Colours: The Vivo X300 will be available in three colour options—Summit Red, Phantom Black, and Mist Blue, whereas the X300 Pro will be offered in two colour variants—Dune Brown and Phantom Black.