Vivo X300 Series Launch Date Announced For December 2: What To Expect From This Flagship Series

Hyderabad: Chinese phone maker Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date for the X300 Series in India. The lineup will arrive on December 2, 2025, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). It will include the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. Key features such as design, display, chipset, camera, and operating system (OS) have been confirmed by the company. The flagship smartphone series from Vivo will compete against the recently launched OnePlus 15 in India.

Vivo X300 Series: What to expect?

Design and display: The series will feature a minimalist flat display with ultra-thin symmetrical bezels, which will measure 1.05mm on the Vivo X300 and 1.1mm on the Vivo X300 Pro. They will sport an Unibody 3D Glass design with an integrated camera module.

Processor: Both smartphones will be powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with Vivo’s V3+ and VS1 imaging chips. The company states that this SoC will provide an enhancement of 33 per cent on GPU performance, 32 per cent on CPU single-core performance, and 111 per cent on NPU performance. It is also mentioned that the new processor will reduce the GPU power consumption by 42 per cent.