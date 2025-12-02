ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo X300 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Zeiss-Tuned Rear Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Vivo X300 comes in Summit Red, Phantom Black, and Mist Blue colours, while the X300 Pro is available in Dune Brown and Phantom Black.

Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X300 Series in India. It includes the X300 and X300 Pro handsets. Both devices feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup, a Vivo V3+ imaging chip, an Unibody 3D glass design, 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. They run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Both devices have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Notably, the Vivo X300 Series was announced in India just a few weeks after its debut in China in October this year.

In India, the handset is the successor of the Vivo X200 Series, launched in December 2024, and will rival the recently launched OnePlus 15.

FeaturesVivo X300 Vivo X300 Pro
Display6.31-inch AMOLED6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED (1.5K)
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)
Refresh rate120Hz120Hz Adaptive Dynamic
Rear main camera200MP Primary Main Camera with OIS50MP Sony LYT-828 with OIS
Telephoto camera 50MP Periscope Telephoto200MP Periscope Telephoto (OIS)
Front Camera50MP50MP
Battery6,040mAh6,510mAh
Charging capacity90W Wired + 40W Wireless90W Wired + 40W Wireless
Operating system (OS)OriginOS 6 (Android 16) + Vivo V3 & VS1 chipsOriginOS 6 (Android 16) + Vivo V3 & VS1 chips
IP ratingIP68 + IP69IP68 + IP69
ColorsSummit Red, Mist Blue, Phantom BlackDune Brown, Phantom Black

(This is a developing story)

