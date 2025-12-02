Vivo X300 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Zeiss-Tuned Rear Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Vivo X300 comes in Summit Red, Phantom Black, and Mist Blue colours, while the X300 Pro is available in Dune Brown and Phantom Black.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X300 Series in India. It includes the X300 and X300 Pro handsets. Both devices feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup, a Vivo V3+ imaging chip, an Unibody 3D glass design, 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. They run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Both devices have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Notably, the Vivo X300 Series was announced in India just a few weeks after its debut in China in October this year.
In India, the handset is the successor of the Vivo X200 Series, launched in December 2024, and will rival the recently launched OnePlus 15.
|Features
|Vivo X300
|Vivo X300 Pro
|Display
|6.31-inch AMOLED
|6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED (1.5K)
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500 (3nm)
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|120Hz Adaptive Dynamic
|Rear main camera
|200MP Primary Main Camera with OIS
|50MP Sony LYT-828 with OIS
|Telephoto camera
|50MP Periscope Telephoto
|200MP Periscope Telephoto (OIS)
|Front Camera
|50MP
|50MP
|Battery
|6,040mAh
|6,510mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W Wired + 40W Wireless
|90W Wired + 40W Wireless
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 (Android 16) + Vivo V3 & VS1 chips
|OriginOS 6 (Android 16) + Vivo V3 & VS1 chips
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69
|IP68 + IP69
|Colors
|Summit Red, Mist Blue, Phantom Black
|Dune Brown, Phantom Black
(This is a developing story)