Vivo X300 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, Zeiss-Tuned Rear Camera Setup Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X300 Series in India. It includes the X300 and X300 Pro handsets. Both devices feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a Zeiss-tuned rear camera setup, a Vivo V3+ imaging chip, an Unibody 3D glass design, 90W wired and 40W wireless charging support. They run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Both devices have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Notably, the Vivo X300 Series was announced in India just a few weeks after its debut in China in October this year.