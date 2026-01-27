Vivo X200T With 120Hz AMOLED, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Vivo X200T comes in two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X200T smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The device has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Upon launch, the Vivo X200T joins the premium camera-phone segment, X200 Series, in India, which includes the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 FE handsets.
Vivo X200T: Price, availability
The Vivo X200T comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 69,999. It is available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colours. Pre-bookings for the device are available on Vivo’s official website and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Vivo provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit card holders.
|Variants
|Price
|Colour options
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|Rs 59,999
Stellar Black
Seaside Lilac
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rs 69,999
Vivo X200T: Specifications
The Vivo X200T measures 16.001cm long, 7.429cm wide, and 0.799cm thick. It weighs 205 grams for the Stellar Black model and 203 grams for the Seaside Lilac variant.
The handset features a 6.67-inch 2,800 x 1,260 resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000 nits peak brightness, P3 wide colour gamut and saturation, 460 PPI pixel density, and Q10 Plus light-emitting material.
It is powered by an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 3.73GHz of clock speed. The CPU is paired with 12GB LPDDR5X of RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 of storage.
The X200T boasts a ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, anda 50MP telephoto lens. It features a 50MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.
The handset packs a 6,200mAh Li-ion battery with 90W FlashCharge wired and 40W FlashCharge wireless charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Colours
|Display
|120Hz | 6.67-inch (2,800 x 1,260 resolution) AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
|RAM + storage
|12GB RAM + 256GB storage
|12GB RAM + 512GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,200mAh
|Charging capacity
|90W FashCharge (wired) | 40W FlashCharge (wireless)
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69