ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo X200T With 120Hz AMOLED, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo X200T has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the X200T smartphone in India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The device has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Upon launch, the Vivo X200T joins the premium camera-phone segment, X200 Series, in India, which includes the X200, X200 Pro, and X200 FE handsets.

Vivo X200T: Price, availability

The Vivo X200T comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 69,999. It is available in Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac colours. Pre-bookings for the device are available on Vivo’s official website and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo provides an instant discount of Rs 5,000 for HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit card holders.