Vivo X Fold6 Launched In India With a 200MP ZEISS Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC
The premium foldable handset, Vivo X Fold6, offers an 8.02-inch foldable screen, a 200MP ZEISS rear main camera, and a 6,900mAh battery.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its X foldable phone lineup, launching the X Fold6 in India. It was introduced at the brand's NEXT 2026 event, where other smartphones such as the Vivo V80 and the Vivo S2 FE were also announced.
The book-style smartphone features an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, and a 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.
The X Fold6 sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 200MP main sensor, tuned by ZEISS. It has IP58, IP59, IPX8, and IPX9 dust and water ingress ratings, and runs the latest OriginOS 7 Fold based on Android 17 out of the box.
Notably, the Vivo X Fold6 joins the brand's other X foldable devices in India, which include the X Fold5 and X Fold3 Pro. Older models such as the X Fold2 and the X Fold have been removed from the company's official website.
Vivo X Fold6: Price and availability
The Vivo X Fold6 comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 2,19,999. It is offered in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colours.
Pre-bookings for the handset have already started, with first sales commencing on October 13, 2026 via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.
For those purchasing the book-style foldable offline, Vivo offers an Easy EMI plan, starting at Rs 7,333 per month for 30 months. It does not require any down payment. Customers, both online and offline, can also avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 26,400. Moreover, Vivo offers a 12 per cent V-Upgrade exchange bonus and up to 40 per cent off on V-Shield screen damage protection.
|Model
|Price
|Sale Date
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 2,19,999
|October 13, 2026
In addition to the above offers, buyers can get up to a 10 per cent exchange bonus, or 24 months of no-cost EMI. Three months of Google AI Pro is also being offered free of charge. Pre-bookers will also receive priority access to the Vivo Vision Experience Zone.
Vivo X Fold6: Display, dimensions, and IP rating
The Vivo X Fold6 features an 8.02-inch 2K (2504 x 2312 pixels) resolution AMOLED LTPO inner display and a 6.51-inch FHD+ (2528 x 1120 pixels) resolution AMOLED LTPO cover display.
In terms of dimensions, the X Fold6 measures 74.26 x 9.4mm when folded, and 157.16 x 145.66mm when unfolded. The book-style foldable has a thickness of 4.4mm. It weighs 228 grams.
The handset has IP58, IP59, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings for protection against dust and water ingress.
Vivo X Fold6: Performance and software
The phone is powered by an octa-core 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.
It runs the latest OriginOS 7 Fold based on Android 17.
Vivo X Fold6: Camera
The foldable device is tuned by ZEISS and features a triple rear camera setup. It carries a 200MP main camera with an f/1.68 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.05 aperture, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with an f/2.57 aperture and up to 100x digital zoom support.
It has a 20MP front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture on both inner and cover displays.
Vivo X Fold6: Battery
The X Fold6 carries a 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|Inner - 8.02-inch (2504×2312) 2K+ AMOLED LTPO
|Cover - 6.51-inch (2528×1120) FHD+ AMOLED LTPO
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Octa-core
|Rear Camera
|200MP (main) + 50MP (ultrawide) + 50MP (periscope telephoto)
|Front Camera
|20MP
|Battery
|6900mAh
|Charging Speed
|80W (wired)
|Dimension
|Folded: 74.26 × 9.4mm | Unfolded: 157.16 × 145.66 | Thickness - 4.4mm