ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo X Fold6 Launched In India With a 200MP ZEISS Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC

Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its X foldable phone lineup, launching the X Fold6 in India. It was introduced at the brand's NEXT 2026 event, where other smartphones such as the Vivo V80 and the Vivo S2 FE were also announced.

The book-style smartphone features an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super chipset, and a 6,900mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

The X Fold6 sports a triple rear camera setup led by a 200MP main sensor, tuned by ZEISS. It has IP58, IP59, IPX8, and IPX9 dust and water ingress ratings, and runs the latest OriginOS 7 Fold based on Android 17 out of the box.

Notably, the Vivo X Fold6 joins the brand's other X foldable devices in India, which include the X Fold5 and X Fold3 Pro. Older models such as the X Fold2 and the X Fold have been removed from the company's official website.

Vivo X Fold6 at a glance (Image Credit: Vivo)

Vivo X Fold6: Price and availability

The Vivo X Fold6 comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 2,19,999. It is offered in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colours.

Pre-bookings for the handset have already started, with first sales commencing on October 13, 2026 via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

For those purchasing the book-style foldable offline, Vivo offers an Easy EMI plan, starting at Rs 7,333 per month for 30 months. It does not require any down payment. Customers, both online and offline, can also avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 26,400. Moreover, Vivo offers a 12 per cent V-Upgrade exchange bonus and up to 40 per cent off on V-Shield screen damage protection.

Model Price Sale Date 12GB + 512GB Rs 2,19,999 October 13, 2026

In addition to the above offers, buyers can get up to a 10 per cent exchange bonus, or 24 months of no-cost EMI. Three months of Google AI Pro is also being offered free of charge. Pre-bookers will also receive priority access to the Vivo Vision Experience Zone.