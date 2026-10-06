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Vivo V80 Launched In India With 7,200mAh Battery And 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera

Vivo has launched the new V80 in India with a 7,200mAh battery, 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera and a 144Hz AMOLED display.

Vivo V80 Launched In India With 7,200mAh Battery And 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera
Vivo V80 comes Sunrise Anthem, Stellar Black, and Horizon Blue colours. (Image Credit: Vivo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Vivo has launched a new model in the V Series, called the V80 in India. The phone puts its main focus on the camera and the battery. It has a large 7,200mAh battery, a 50MP ZEISS camera, and a smooth 144Hz AMOLED display.

Along with this, the Chinese phone maker also launched two other phones in India, including the Vivo X Fold 6 and the Vivo S2 FE. Let's see the features, price, and sale details of the V80.

Vivo V80: Price and availability

The Vivo V80 comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 62,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 69,999. However, the price of the third model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage has not yet been shared. It is offered in three colours: Sunrise Anthem, Stellar Black, and Horizon Blue.

Interested customers can pre-book the phone today via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Vivo is offering EMI plans on the V80 starting from Rs 2,625 per month. Buyers can also get an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on several bank cards, along with a few other offers.

ModelPrice
8GB + 128GB Rs 62,999
8GB + 256GBRs 69,999

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Vivo Launches T5 5G In India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC, 50MP Rear Camera

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VIVO V80 PRICE
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