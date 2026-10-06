ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo V80 Launched In India With 7,200mAh Battery And 50MP ZEISS Telephoto Camera

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched a new model in the V Series, called the V80 in India. The phone puts its main focus on the camera and the battery. It has a large 7,200mAh battery, a 50MP ZEISS camera, and a smooth 144Hz AMOLED display.

Along with this, the Chinese phone maker also launched two other phones in India, including the Vivo X Fold 6 and the Vivo S2 FE. Let's see the features, price, and sale details of the V80.

The Vivo V80 comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 62,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 69,999. However, the price of the third model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage has not yet been shared. It is offered in three colours: Sunrise Anthem, Stellar Black, and Horizon Blue.

Interested customers can pre-book the phone today via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Vivo is offering EMI plans on the V80 starting from Rs 2,625 per month. Buyers can also get an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on several bank cards, along with a few other offers.

Model Price 8GB + 128GB Rs 62,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 69,999

(This is a developing article.)