Vivo V70 And V70 Elite With 50MP ZEISS-Tuned Rear Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Both Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite have an IP68 and IP69 rating. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the V70 Series in India. It includes the V70 and V70 Elite handsets. Both handsets feature a 120Hz display, a 50MP ZEISS-powered triple rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support.

The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the V70 features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The former comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the latter is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both devices have an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and run on OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo V70 Elite comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 51,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 56,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 61,999. It is available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colours.