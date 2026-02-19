Vivo V70 And V70 Elite With 50MP ZEISS-Tuned Rear Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Vivo V70 comes in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow, while the Vivo V70 Elite is offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colours.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the V70 Series in India. It includes the V70 and V70 Elite handsets. Both handsets feature a 120Hz display, a 50MP ZEISS-powered triple rear camera setup, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support.
The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the V70 features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The former comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the latter is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Both devices have an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, and run on OriginOS 6.
Vivo V70 and V70 Elite: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo V70 Elite comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 51,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 56,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs 61,999. It is available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colours.
The Vivo V70 comes in two RAM and storage setups. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 49,999. It is offered in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow shades.
Both devices will be available for purchase from February 26, 2026, via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s exclusive stores, and all partner retail stores.
|Model
|Variant
|Price
|Availability
|V70
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 45,999
|Vivo's official website
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 49,999
|Amazon
|V70 Elite
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 51,999
|Flipkart
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 56,999
|Vivo's exclusive stores
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 61,999
|All partner retail stores
The Chinese phone maker has provided up to 10 per cent cashback on SBI, Kotak, DBS, American Express, HSBC, IDFC, Yes Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit card holders as part of mainline offers. Customers can also get up to 10 per cent Upgrade Exchange Bonus, or up to 18 months Zero DownPayment, and more.
As part of offline offers, Vivo is providing up to a 10 per cent instant bank discount on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card holders. Customers can also avail up to 10 per cent Exchange Bonus, up to 18 months of No Cost EMI, free one-year extended warranty, and more.
|Offers
|Details
|Mainline
|Up to 10% Instant Cashback on SBI, Kotak, DBS, AmEx, HSBC, IDFC , Yes Bank, BOB Cards
|OR Up to 10% Upgrade Exchange Bonus
|OR Up to 18 Months Zero DownPayment
|Up to 70% Assured Buyback at INR 499
|Up to 40% off on V-Shield SDP starts at INR 899.
|Offline
|Up to 10% Instant Bank Discount on HDFC, Axis, and Kotak Bank Cards
|Or Up to 10% Exchange Bonus
|Or Up to 18 months of No Cost EMI
|Free 1 Year Extended Warranty
|vivo TWS 3e available for purchase at INR 1499 as part of the bundled deal
(This is a developing story)