ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo T5x 5G With Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the T5x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. The handset runs OriginOS 6. It comes with IP ratings and military-grade certifications for durability, TUV Rheinland certifications, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The handset comes in two colour options.

Vivo T5x 5G: Price, availability

The Vivo T5x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 22,999. It is offered in Cybe Green and Star Silver shades.