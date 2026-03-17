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Vivo T5x 5G With Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

The Vivo T5x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. It is offered in Cyber Green and Star Silver colour options.

Vivo T5x 5G With Dimensity 7400 Turbo SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Vivo T5x 5G (Image Credit: Vivo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 17, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the T5x 5G in India. It features a 120Hz FHD+ LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. The handset runs OriginOS 6. It comes with IP ratings and military-grade certifications for durability, TUV Rheinland certifications, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The handset comes in two colour options.

Vivo T5x 5G: Price, availability

The Vivo T5x 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 22,999. It is offered in Cybe Green and Star Silver shades.

The Vivo 75x 5G will go on sale starting March 24, 2026, across the Vivo India e-store (shop.vivo.com/in), Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, Vivo provides an instant bank discount of up to Rs 2,000 for HDFC, Axis, SBI Bank credit card holders and UPI purchases. The Chinese phone maker offers a no-cost EMI up to 6 months on the handset. Along with this, the company offers free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months, applicable on the Jio prepaid plan worth Rs 1,199.

VariantOriginal PriceColoursAvailability
6GB + 128GBRs 18,999Cyber Green | Star Silver Vivo India e-store | Flipkart | All partner retail stores
8GB + 128GBRs 20,999
8GB + 256GBRs 22,999

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read: Samsung M17e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

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