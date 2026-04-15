ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the T5 Pro 5G in India. It features a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. The main highlight of this new device is the integration of a massive 9,020mAh battery, which Vivo claims is the “biggest battery ever” packed in its smartphone lineup. It supports 90W FlashCharge wired fast charging. Vivo highlights the handset to charge from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in 37 minutes.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G now joins the T5 Series in India, which currently includes the T5x 5G, launched last month.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 33,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. It is offered in Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black colours.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale on April 21, 2026, via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 for HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank credit card holders or UPI payments. They can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000. Apart from this, Vivo is also offering a no-cost EMI of up to 6-months for the T5 Pro 5G.