Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
Vivo T5 Pro 5G comes with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the T5 Pro 5G in India. It features a 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. The main highlight of this new device is the integration of a massive 9,020mAh battery, which Vivo claims is the “biggest battery ever” packed in its smartphone lineup. It supports 90W FlashCharge wired fast charging. Vivo highlights the handset to charge from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in 37 minutes.
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G now joins the T5 Series in India, which currently includes the T5x 5G, launched last month.
Zero lag. Full domination. 120FPS Gaming on the all-new vivo T5 Pro— vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 15, 2026
Sales start on 21st April.
Search now on Flipkart to know more.#vivoT5Pro #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife #vivoSeriesT pic.twitter.com/XjURB2437e
Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in three RAM and storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 33,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. It is offered in Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black colours.
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will go on sale on April 21, 2026, via Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.
As part of the launch offers, customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to Rs 3,000 for HDFC Bank, SBI, and Axis Bank credit card holders or UPI payments. They can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000. Apart from this, Vivo is also offering a no-cost EMI of up to 6-months for the T5 Pro 5G.
|Model
|Price
|First Sale on
|Availability
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 29,999
|April 21
|Vivo India e-store | Flipkart | all partner retail stores
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 33,999
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 39,999
Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Specifications
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800 × 1260p resolution) AMOLED display with 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness, 449 ppi pixel density,
2,160Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, Sleep Comfort mode, and Anti-Motion Sickness mode, along with SGS Low Blue Light and Low Flicker certifications.
It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with a peak clock speed of 2.7GHz. Vivo claims that the device has scored over 11,80,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. In terms of thermal management, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, featuring a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. The phone is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It boasts a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and up to 10x lossless zoom, coupled with a 2MP Bokeh camera. The handset has a 32-megapixel camera. Both rear and front camera setups are capable of recording 4K videos.
It packs a massive 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W wired fast charging. The handset includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, and a gyroscope, as sensors. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G comes with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|12GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (Bokeh)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|9,020mAh
|Charing capacity
|90W (wired)
|IP rating
|IP68 + IP69
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16