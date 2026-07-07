ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Teased, Flipkart Microsite Goes Live

Hyderabad: Vivo has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming budget smartphone, the T5 Lite 5G, in India. While the company has not confirmed an exact launch date, it has indicated that the device will arrive in the Indian market soon.

A dedicated microsite for the phone has also gone live on Flipkart, confirming that the handset will be available to purchase online once launched. Vivo has officially revealed a handful of key features, though several specifications remain unconfirmed ahead of launch.

The teaser image shared by Vivo gives an early look at the phone's design. It shows a flat back panel with a dual rear camera setup, while the power button and volume rocker sit on one side of the frame. The design appears to aim for a premium look despite the phone's budget positioning.

6,500mAh Battery with 44W fast charging