Vivo T5 Lite 5G India Launch Teased, Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
Vivo teased the T5 Lite 5G for India, confirming a 6,500mAh battery, 44W fast charging, and a Flipkart microsite ahead of the official launch date.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming budget smartphone, the T5 Lite 5G, in India. While the company has not confirmed an exact launch date, it has indicated that the device will arrive in the Indian market soon.
A dedicated microsite for the phone has also gone live on Flipkart, confirming that the handset will be available to purchase online once launched. Vivo has officially revealed a handful of key features, though several specifications remain unconfirmed ahead of launch.
The teaser image shared by Vivo gives an early look at the phone's design. It shows a flat back panel with a dual rear camera setup, while the power button and volume rocker sit on one side of the frame. The design appears to aim for a premium look despite the phone's budget positioning.
Faster the phone. Shorter the wait. The all-new vivo T5 Lite landing soon.— vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 7, 2026
#vivoT5Lite #GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/A986LKjaJR
6,500mAh Battery with 44W fast charging
Vivo has confirmed that the T5 Lite 5G will pack a large 6,500mAh battery, paired with 44W FlashCharge support for quicker top-ups. The sizeable battery should allow users to go longer between charges, a key selling point in the budget 5G segment.
The Flipkart microsite also suggests the phone will run OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. Vivo introduced OriginOS in India a few months ago, having previously used Funtouch OS across its lineup. However, the company has not officially confirmed which operating system the T5 Lite 5G will ship with.
Vivo T5 Lite 5G: Expected specifications
According to reports, the T5 Lite 5G could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Dimensity 6400 chipset. It is also tipped to feature a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits in high-brightness mode.
Reports also suggest the phone may be launched in three storage variants — 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 6GB+256GB. On the camera front, it is expected to include a 50MP rear camera alongside a 50MP front camera for selfies.
Other expected specifications are an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, and colour options including Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue. It is worth noting that Vivo has yet to officially confirm any of these specifications.