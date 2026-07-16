Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India
Vivo launched the T5 Lite 5G, which supports 44W of wired charging for 6,500mAh battery. It is offered in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colours.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its T5 Series and launched the T5 Lite 44W 5G in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP Sony IMX852 AI-powered rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired FlashCharge support. The handset runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.
Vivo mentions the phone has been developed for young consumers keeping in mind their dynamic lifestyle. It is worth noting that Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G joins other phones in the T5 lineup in India, which includes the T5x 5G and T5 Pro 5G.
Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 21,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999. It is available in two colours: Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.
The device will go on sale starting July 22, 2026, via Vivo India e-store (vivo.com), Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.
Ready to make the switch? Now’s the time.— vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 16, 2026
The vivo T5 Lite 44W goes on sale from 22nd July 2026.#vivoT5Lite #GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/lEQiTqC5V7
As part of launch offers, Vivo provides a flat discount of Rs 1,500 for customers with HDFC, SBI, and AXIS Bank credit card holders. The company is also offering a 3 month No Cost EMI as well.
With the inclusion of discount, the net effective price of the 4GB + 128GB comes down to Rs 18,499, the 6GB + 128GB to Rs 20,499, and the 6GB + 256GB model to Rs 23,499.
|Model
|Original Price
|Discounted Price
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 19,999
|Rs 18,499
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 21,999
|Rs 20,499
|6GB + 256GB
|Rs 24,999
|Rs 23,499
Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: Specifications
The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G measures 167.4mm in length, 77.1mm in width, and 8.39mm in thickness. It weighs 2090 grams. The handset sports 6.74-inch LCD (1600 x 720 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits HBM peak brightness, 83 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and more.
It is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.
It boasts a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a Sony IMX852 sensor, paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. The handset also features a 5MP front-facing camera.
It carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS. The list of sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope.
It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, Triple Anti-Drop SGS certification, Military Grade Durability standards and SGS Five- Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance certification.
The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.74-inch LCD
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|RAM + storage
|4GB + 128GB
|6GB + 128GB
|6GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) AI-powered
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|6,500mAh
|Charing capacity
|44W (wired)
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16