ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India

Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its T5 Series and launched the T5 Lite 44W 5G in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP Sony IMX852 AI-powered rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired FlashCharge support. The handset runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Vivo mentions the phone has been developed for young consumers keeping in mind their dynamic lifestyle. It is worth noting that Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G joins other phones in the T5 lineup in India, which includes the T5x 5G and T5 Pro 5G.

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 21,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999. It is available in two colours: Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.

The device will go on sale starting July 22, 2026, via Vivo India e-store (vivo.com), Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

As part of launch offers, Vivo provides a flat discount of Rs 1,500 for customers with HDFC, SBI, and AXIS Bank credit card holders. The company is also offering a 3 month No Cost EMI as well.