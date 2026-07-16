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Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India

Vivo launched the T5 Lite 5G, which supports 44W of wired charging for 6,500mAh battery. It is offered in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colours.

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India
Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G launched in India. (Image Credit: Vivo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its T5 Series and launched the T5 Lite 44W 5G in India. It features a 120Hz LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, up to 6GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP Sony IMX852 AI-powered rear camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired FlashCharge support. The handset runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Vivo mentions the phone has been developed for young consumers keeping in mind their dynamic lifestyle. It is worth noting that Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G joins other phones in the T5 lineup in India, which includes the T5x 5G and T5 Pro 5G.

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 21,999, and the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999. It is available in two colours: Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue.

The device will go on sale starting July 22, 2026, via Vivo India e-store (vivo.com), Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

As part of launch offers, Vivo provides a flat discount of Rs 1,500 for customers with HDFC, SBI, and AXIS Bank credit card holders. The company is also offering a 3 month No Cost EMI as well.

With the inclusion of discount, the net effective price of the 4GB + 128GB comes down to Rs 18,499, the 6GB + 128GB to Rs 20,499, and the 6GB + 256GB model to Rs 23,499.

ModelOriginal PriceDiscounted Price
4GB + 128GBRs 19,999Rs 18,499
6GB + 128GBRs 21,999Rs 20,499
6GB + 256GBRs 24,999Rs 23,499

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G measures 167.4mm in length, 77.1mm in width, and 8.39mm in thickness. It weighs 2090 grams. The handset sports 6.74-inch LCD (1600 x 720 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits HBM peak brightness, 83 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and more.

It is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The device features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

It boasts a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a Sony IMX852 sensor, paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. The handset also features a 5MP front-facing camera.

It carries a 6,500mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and GPS. The list of sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope.

It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, Triple Anti-Drop SGS certification, Military Grade Durability standards and SGS Five- Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance certification.

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.74-inch LCD
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM + storage4GB + 128GB
6GB + 128GB
6GB + 256GB
Rear camera50MP (main) AI-powered
Front camera5MP
Battery6,500mAh
Charing capacity44W (wired)
Operating system (OS)OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
Also Read: Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

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VIVO T5 LITE 5G PRICE
VIVO T5 LITE 5G OFFERS
VIVO T5 LITE 5G SPECIFICATIONS
VIVO
VIVO T5 LITE 5G

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