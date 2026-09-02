ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Launches T5 5G In India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC, 50MP Rear Camera

Vivo T5 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the rear. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its T Series and launched the T5 5G smartphone in India. The handset features a 144Hz 3D-curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W wired FlashCharge support. It runs Vivo's native operating system (OS), OriginOS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box. The Vivo T5 now sits with other smartphones in the T Series, including the T5e, T5 Lite 44W 5G, T5 Pro, and T5x, in India.

Vivo T5 5G: Price, availability

The Vivo T5 5G comes in four RAM and storage variants. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999, and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 49,999. It is offered in two colours: Royal Bronze and Silver Green.

The Vivo T5 5G will go on sale starting September 9, 2026 via the company's official India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail offline stores.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 3,500 on the base 6GB + 128GB variant. All other models get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 available on HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit cards. In addition, Vivo offers a 6-month no-cost EMI for the new device.