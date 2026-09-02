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Vivo Launches T5 5G In India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC, 50MP Rear Camera

Vivo T5 5G has been launched in India. The latest addition to the T Series comes in two striking colours: Royal Bronze and Silver Green.

Vivo Launches T5 5G In India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC, 50MP Rear Camera
Vivo T5 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the rear. (Image Credit: Vivo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 2, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Vivo has expanded its T Series and launched the T5 5G smartphone in India. The handset features a 144Hz 3D-curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W wired FlashCharge support. It runs Vivo's native operating system (OS), OriginOS 6, based on Android 16 out of the box. The Vivo T5 now sits with other smartphones in the T Series, including the T5e, T5 Lite 44W 5G, T5 Pro, and T5x, in India.

Vivo T5 5G: Price, availability

The Vivo T5 5G comes in four RAM and storage variants. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999, and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 49,999. It is offered in two colours: Royal Bronze and Silver Green.

The Vivo T5 5G will go on sale starting September 9, 2026 via the company's official India e-store, Flipkart, and all partner retail offline stores.

As part of launch offers, the Chinese phone maker provides an instant discount of Rs 3,500 on the base 6GB + 128GB variant. All other models get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 available on HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit cards. In addition, Vivo offers a 6-month no-cost EMI for the new device.

The instant discount makes the effective price of the 6GB + 128GB variant to Rs 31,499, the 8GB + 128GB model to Rs 35,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs 40,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model to Rs 45,999.

ModelOriginal PriceDiscounted Price
6GB + 128GBRs 34,999Rs 31,499
8GB + 128GBRs 39,999Rs 35,999
6GB + 256GBRs 44,999Rs 40,999
8GB + 256GBRs 49,999Rs 45,999

Vivo T5 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T5 5G measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.9mm in dimensions and weighs 199 grams. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260 resolution) 3D-curved AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, 449 ppi pixel density, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo processor, paired with an eighth-generation GenAI-ready NPU chip. The CPU is mated with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Vivo claims that the System on a Chip (SoC) secured more than 1.2 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. For thermal management, the handset carries a 3800mm square Vapour Chamber Cooling System with 23,062mm square of total cooling area.

The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 32MP front-facing camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The T5 5G packs a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. For protection against accidental falls and daily wear and tear, Vivo provides MIL-STD-810H durability certification and IP68 and IP69 ratings to safeguard the device against dust and water ingress.

It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, which is promised to offer support for three generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D-Curved AMOLED
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Rear camera50MP (main) + 8MP
Front camera32MP
Battery7,050mAh
Charging 44W (wired)
OSOriginOS 6 based on Android 16
OS upgrades and security updatesOS upgrade: 3 generations of Android (up to Android 19)
Security updates: 5 years
Also Read: Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G With 120Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India

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VIVO T5 5G PRICE
VIVO T5 5G AVAILABILITY
VIVO T5 5G SPECIFICATIONS
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VIVO T5 5G

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