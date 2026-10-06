ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Shows Vision Discovery Edition Mixed Reality Headset At Vivo NEXT 2026 In India

The Vivo Vision Discovery Edition can be tried in 15 zones across 10 cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality headset at the Vivo Next event in India. The Chinese phone maker calls it a spatial computing device. It has two Micro-OLED screens, eye tracking and hand gesture controls. Vivo has not shared the price or sale date, but visitors can try the headset at Vivo stores across the country.

Design and comfort The headset mixes virtual and augmented reality in one device. It first launched in China earlier this year. It weighs 398g, stands 83mm tall and is 40mm thick. It has a padded headband, and users can choose from several light-seal and foam-padding options to get a snug and comfortable fit. Screens and chipset The two Micro-OLED screens offer 8K quality, with 3,840x3,552 pixels for each eye. They cover 94 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour range and have a Delta E below 2, which means colours should look accurate and rich. The headset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. Vivo says it gives up to 2.5 times more graphics power and eight times more AI power than the last generation. The headset also supports passthrough with very little delay, so users can see the real world clearly while wearing it.