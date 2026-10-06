Vivo Shows Vision Discovery Edition Mixed Reality Headset At Vivo NEXT 2026 In India
Vivo has shown its Vision Discovery Edition mixed-reality headset in India, with 8K Micro-OLED screens and gesture controls. The price has not been announced.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has showcased its Vision Discovery Edition mixed reality headset at the Vivo Next event in India. The Chinese phone maker calls it a spatial computing device. It has two Micro-OLED screens, eye tracking and hand gesture controls. Vivo has not shared the price or sale date, but visitors can try the headset at Vivo stores across the country.
Design and comfort
The headset mixes virtual and augmented reality in one device. It first launched in China earlier this year. It weighs 398g, stands 83mm tall and is 40mm thick. It has a padded headband, and users can choose from several light-seal and foam-padding options to get a snug and comfortable fit.
Screens and chipset
The two Micro-OLED screens offer 8K quality, with 3,840x3,552 pixels for each eye. They cover 94 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour range and have a Delta E below 2, which means colours should look accurate and rich.
The headset runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip. Vivo says it gives up to 2.5 times more graphics power and eight times more AI power than the last generation. The headset also supports passthrough with very little delay, so users can see the real world clearly while wearing it.
Software and uses
The headset runs OriginOS Vision, software built just for mixed reality. One key feature is Vivo Vision Cinema Mode. It creates a virtual screen as big as a 120-foot cinema display, so users can enjoy films in a private theatre. The headset can also be used to watch live sports and esports, play games and enjoy other kinds of entertainment.
How to control it?
Cameras and depth sensors work together to track the user. Vivo says the eye tracking is accurate to 1.5 degrees, and the hand and finger tracking handles 26 degrees of freedom. The vertical tracking range is 175 degrees. According to Vivo, this lets people move virtual objects with hand movements and pinch gestures, rather than relying only on physical controllers.
Where to try it?
The headset cannot be bought in India yet. However, Vivo says people can try it at 15 experience zones in 10 cities. These are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Indore, Dehradun, Patna and Nagpur. Buyers will need to wait for Vivo to confirm the price and the launch date.