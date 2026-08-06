ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo S2 Launched In India Starting From Rs 39,999 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Mediatek Dimensity 7360-Turbo SoC

Vivo S2 launched in India. ( Image Credit: Vivo India )

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the S2 in India. It is the first handset in the S lineup. The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Mediatek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the b Vivo S2: Price, availability, offers The Vivo S2 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 44,999. It is offered in Sapphire Blue, Silk White, and Regal Bronze colours. The device can be purchased via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across India. Variant Price Availability 8GB + 128GB Rs 39,999 Available via: Vivo's official website | Flipkart | select offline retail stores across India 8GB + 256GB Rs 44,999 Vivo S2: Specifications