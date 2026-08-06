Vivo S2 Launched In India Starting From Rs 39,999 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Mediatek Dimensity 7360-Turbo SoC
Vivo S2 is the first smartphone in the S lineup in India. The device comes in three colour options and two storage options.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched the S2 in India. It is the first handset in the S lineup. The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Mediatek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging support. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the b
Vivo S2: Price, availability, offers
The Vivo S2 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 44,999. It is offered in Sapphire Blue, Silk White, and Regal Bronze colours.
The device can be purchased via Vivo's official website, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores across India.
|Variant
|Price
|Availability
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 39,999
|Available via: Vivo's official website | Flipkart | select offline retail stores across India
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 44,999
Vivo S2: Specifications
The Vivo S2 measures 164.42mm in length, 75.25mm in width. The Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze colourways are 7.99mm thick, while the Silk White variant measures 8.10mm. In terms of weight, the Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze scale 197 grams, while the Silk White weighs 199 grams.
The phone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness, a P3 wide colour gamut, 449ppi pixel density, and VM9 light-emitting material.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device also supports up to 8GB of Extended RAM.
It boasts a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 4K resolution.
It packs a 7,050mAh lithium-ion battery with 44W wired FlashCharge support.
For connectivity, the handset includes dual 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.
It features an IP68 + IP69-rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.83-inch AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo
|RAM + storage
|8GB + 128GB
|8GB + 256GB
|Rear camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (secondary)
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,050mAh
|Charing capacity
|44W (wired)
|Operating system (OS)
|OriginOS 6 based on Android 16