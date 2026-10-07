ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Confirms OriginOS 7 Rollout In India: Complete Timeline And Eligbile Devices

OriginOS 7 update will give users more control over lockscreen themes, stickers, and a Workbench feature that lets you run five apps simultaneously. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has announced OriginOS 7 for India, and the update will begin reaching phones soon. The new software is based on Android 17. It brings a better design, smarter Artificial Intelligence (AI) and easier multitasking. It will arrive on many of Vivo's phones, from premium flagships to more affordable models.

The Chinese phone maker revealed the software on October 6, 2026, at its Vivo Next 2026 launch event. Here, the company launched the foldable Vivo X Fold6, premium V80, and an affordable version of the standard S2, the S2 FE, in India. Notably, OriginOS 7 will come pre-installed on the Vivo V80 and the X Fold6 handsets. Both devices go on sale on October 13, 2026. Meanwhile, the Vivo S2 FE will be pre-installed with the older OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 software, with the latest version coming as an update later. OriginOS 7: Timeline and compatible devices Vivo has not given an exact date for the rollout of OriginOS 7. However, it has shared a timeline, which shows that the rollout will occur in phases. Flagship phones will receive the update first. So, let's see which devices will get the OriginOS 7 update.