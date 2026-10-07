Vivo Confirms OriginOS 7 Rollout In India: Complete Timeline And Eligbile Devices
Vivo has announced OriginOS 7 based on Android 17 for India, reaching flagship and budget phones in phases from October 2026 to February 2027.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has announced OriginOS 7 for India, and the update will begin reaching phones soon. The new software is based on Android 17. It brings a better design, smarter Artificial Intelligence (AI) and easier multitasking. It will arrive on many of Vivo's phones, from premium flagships to more affordable models.
The Chinese phone maker revealed the software on October 6, 2026, at its Vivo Next 2026 launch event. Here, the company launched the foldable Vivo X Fold6, premium V80, and an affordable version of the standard S2, the S2 FE, in India.
Notably, OriginOS 7 will come pre-installed on the Vivo V80 and the X Fold6 handsets. Both devices go on sale on October 13, 2026. Meanwhile, the Vivo S2 FE will be pre-installed with the older OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 software, with the latest version coming as an update later.
OriginOS 7: Timeline and compatible devices
Vivo has not given an exact date for the rollout of OriginOS 7. However, it has shared a timeline, which shows that the rollout will occur in phases. Flagship phones will receive the update first. So, let's see which devices will get the OriginOS 7 update.
- End of October: Vivo X300, X300 Pro, X300 FE, X300 Ultra, and X Fold5
- Mid-November: Vivo X200T, X200, X200 Pro, and X200 FE
- Mid-December: Vivo X100, X100 Pro, X Fold3 Pro, V60e, V60, V70 FE, V70, and V70 Elite
- End of December: Vivo V50 and V50e
- End of January: Vivo T5 Pro, T5, T5x, T4 Ultra, T4 Pro, T4, T4R, T3 Ultra, Y51 Pro, V40, V40 Pro, S2 FE, and S2
- End of February: Vivo V30e, V30, V30 Pro, T4x, Y31 Pro, Y400, and Y400 Pro
What's new in OriginOS 7?
Design: Vivo has improved its Origin design and added a feature called Dynamic Glow. Buttons and icons now bounce and stretch when touched. They also move to match the direction and speed of your finger. The software has a see-through, liquid glass look with three modes: Real, Natural, and Soft. Users can make the quick settings panel, navigation bar, and buttons clear or lightly coloured as they prefer.
Lock screen and home screen: Both are now more interactive. New themes such as Wiggle, Glint, and Pet Pulse react when you shake the phone or touch the screen. A feature called StickIt lets users place ready-made or self-made stickers on either screen.
Multitasking: A feature called Origin Workbench is now available. Earlier, it only worked on foldable phones and tablets. Now users can run five apps at once on a single screen, which gives a desktop-like feel.
JoviAI: Vivo has also upgraded its AI assistant, Jovi. It no longer just follows voice commands. It can search for information and read files to understand them. It can also set scheduled tasks, and Vivo says it gives accurate and steady results.