ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Unveils OriginOS 7 With New AI Agent Jovi And Smarter Multitasking

The OriginOS 7 will initially be available on the Vivo X300 Pro and select iQOO devices in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. ( Image Credit: Vivo )

Hyderabad: Vivo has launched OriginOS 7, its latest software update, promising a smoother experience, better multitasking, and a new personal AI agent called Jovi. The company says OriginOS 7 has been built to stay fast and smooth even after six years of regular use, with improvements to touch response, motion, and overall performance.

Availability

The OriginOS 7 Preview Programme starts on September 21, 2026, with the Vivo X300 Pro and select iQOO devices in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. It will later expand to the X500 Series, the X Fold Series and the V Series. Vivo said feature availability may differ depending on the region, with more details available on its official website.

Faster and smoother performance

At the core of the update is the new Origin Smooth Engine, which reworks how the phone handles graphics, memory, and system tasks. A feature called Ultra-Core Computing shifts processing power to whenever it is needed most, such as during gaming or heavy multitasking. Vivo says this cuts app opening times by 10 per cent and makes switching between app pages 11 per cent faster.

Another feature, Memory Fusion, rebuilds how the phone manages memory. This frees up more storage, with up to 25GB extra space available on a 256GB device. A new rendering system also improves visual smoothness by 14.4 per cent, making animations appear more fluid.

These improvements support Origin Workbench, a new multitasking tool that lets users run up to five apps at once in a single workspace. For example, someone could export a video, check notes, and reply to messages all at the same time.

Vivo says it has tested the software extensively to make sure it does not slow down over time. The company claims it ran a 72-month ageing test in labs, aiming to keep the phone feeling as responsive after six years as it did on day one.

Smoother, more natural animations