Vivo Unveils OriginOS 7 With New AI Agent Jovi And Smarter Multitasking
Vivo has launched OriginOS 7, featuring smoother performance, five-app multitasking, cross-device connectivity, and Jovi, a new AI agent that manages tasks across gadgets.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has launched OriginOS 7, its latest software update, promising a smoother experience, better multitasking, and a new personal AI agent called Jovi. The company says OriginOS 7 has been built to stay fast and smooth even after six years of regular use, with improvements to touch response, motion, and overall performance.
Availability
The OriginOS 7 Preview Programme starts on September 21, 2026, with the Vivo X300 Pro and select iQOO devices in India, Thailand, and Malaysia. It will later expand to the X500 Series, the X Fold Series and the V Series. Vivo said feature availability may differ depending on the region, with more details available on its official website.
Faster and smoother performance
At the core of the update is the new Origin Smooth Engine, which reworks how the phone handles graphics, memory, and system tasks. A feature called Ultra-Core Computing shifts processing power to whenever it is needed most, such as during gaming or heavy multitasking. Vivo says this cuts app opening times by 10 per cent and makes switching between app pages 11 per cent faster.
Another feature, Memory Fusion, rebuilds how the phone manages memory. This frees up more storage, with up to 25GB extra space available on a 256GB device. A new rendering system also improves visual smoothness by 14.4 per cent, making animations appear more fluid.
These improvements support Origin Workbench, a new multitasking tool that lets users run up to five apps at once in a single workspace. For example, someone could export a video, check notes, and reply to messages all at the same time.
Vivo says it has tested the software extensively to make sure it does not slow down over time. The company claims it ran a 72-month ageing test in labs, aiming to keep the phone feeling as responsive after six years as it did on day one.
Smoother, more natural animations
OriginOS 7 also introduces Origin Animation, which makes swipes, taps, and transitions feel more natural. Interface elements can stretch and bounce as a user's finger moves, thanks to a feature called Fluid Motion. Another feature, Spring Animation, gives the whole system consistent, natural-feeling movement, while scrolling has been made smoother in every direction.
Better connection with other devices
The update also improves how Vivo phones connect with other gadgets people already own. An Apple Watch can now pair with the phone to show notifications and sync health and workout data. AirPods connect instantly and show battery details, along with support for spatial audio.
Through a tool called Vivo Office Kit, users can share files and notes between their phone and an iPad, Mac, or Windows computer, including dragging files directly across screens. Photos and files stored on iCloud can also be accessed directly through the phone's file manager.
Jovi AI agent
One of the biggest additions is Jovi, an AI assistant that can carry out tasks across both phone and computer. For example, a user could ask Jovi to fetch a spreadsheet from their home computer, summarise the key details, and send them straight to their phone. Jovi can also set up to complete weekly reports. Another feature, Snap Note, can turn a photo of a whiteboard, handwritten notes or a presentation slide into an editable, neatly formatted document.
Vivo says safety has been built into Jovi as well. Every action that AI takes is recorded and shown to the user, and major steps require the user's direct approval before going ahead.
A more personalised look
OriginOS 7 also lets users personalise their lock and home screens. A new Wiggle Theme turns personal photos into interactive surfaces that ripple when touched, while Glint Theme uses the phone's sensors to create shifting light and shadow effects as the device is tilted. Another feature, StickIt, lets users build custom photo collages across their lock screen and home screen. There are also new Pet Pals themes, virtual companions that react to how the phone is being used.