Vivo Leads Indian Smartphone Market In 2025, Selling 32.1 Million Units, Says Report

Hyderabad: Vivo led India’s smartphone market in 2025. According to a report by Omdia, a tech analyst firm, the Chinese smartphone brand had 21 per cent market share in 2025, shipping 32.1 million units. Samsung followed with 15 per cent market share and 23 million shipments. Oppo and Xiaomi had 13 per cent market share each, with 20 million and 19.7 million shipments, respectively. Apple had a 10 per cent market share, with 15.1 million shipments. Other brands accounted for 29 per cent market share and 44.4 million shipments.

Compared to 2024, Omdia's report highlights that Apple grew a whopping 28 per cent in 2025, followed by Vivo at 19 per cent, and Oppo at 10 per cent. Samsung and Xiaomi saw a decline in growth by 11 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. Other smartphone brands faced a growth decline of 5 per cent. The report showcased that overall smartphone sales in India in 2025 were 1 per cent lower than in 2024 at 154.2 million units.

Smartphone Market in 4Q25

In the fourth quarter of 2025 (4Q25), Vivo had 23 per cent market share, shipping 7.9 million smartphones. Samsung had 14 per cent market share and shipped 4.9 million units. Oppo had a 13 per cent market share and 4.6 million shipments.

Xiaomi and Apple had 12 per cent and 11 per cent market shares, with 4.2 million and 3.9 million shipments, respectively. Other smartphone brands accounted for 26 per cent market share and 9 million shipments.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24), Vivo and Oppo saw annual growth of 16 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple saw a decline in growth of 11 per cent, 26 per cent, and 1 per cent, respectively. Other smartphone brands faced a decline of 20 per cent.