Vivo Leads Indian Smartphone Market In 2025, Selling 32.1 Million Units, Says Report
Omdia’s report showcases that Apple grew a notable 28 per cent in 2025, compared to 2024.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo led India’s smartphone market in 2025. According to a report by Omdia, a tech analyst firm, the Chinese smartphone brand had 21 per cent market share in 2025, shipping 32.1 million units. Samsung followed with 15 per cent market share and 23 million shipments. Oppo and Xiaomi had 13 per cent market share each, with 20 million and 19.7 million shipments, respectively. Apple had a 10 per cent market share, with 15.1 million shipments. Other brands accounted for 29 per cent market share and 44.4 million shipments.
Compared to 2024, Omdia's report highlights that Apple grew a whopping 28 per cent in 2025, followed by Vivo at 19 per cent, and Oppo at 10 per cent. Samsung and Xiaomi saw a decline in growth by 11 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. Other smartphone brands faced a growth decline of 5 per cent. The report showcased that overall smartphone sales in India in 2025 were 1 per cent lower than in 2024 at 154.2 million units.
Smartphone Market in 4Q25
In the fourth quarter of 2025 (4Q25), Vivo had 23 per cent market share, shipping 7.9 million smartphones. Samsung had 14 per cent market share and shipped 4.9 million units. Oppo had a 13 per cent market share and 4.6 million shipments.
Xiaomi and Apple had 12 per cent and 11 per cent market shares, with 4.2 million and 3.9 million shipments, respectively. Other smartphone brands accounted for 26 per cent market share and 9 million shipments.
Compared with the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q24), Vivo and Oppo saw annual growth of 16 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Apple saw a decline in growth of 11 per cent, 26 per cent, and 1 per cent, respectively. Other smartphone brands faced a decline of 20 per cent.
The report showed that overall smartphone sales in India in 4Q25 were 7 per cent lower than in 4Q24 at 34.5 million shipments.
Hero products of various brands in 4Q25
Vivo’s Y31 5G, Y19s 5G, T4X 5G, and V60e smartphones drove strong sales. The brand’s deep offline penetration (industry’s largest) and on-ground promoter networks enabled faster state-level sales execution. Oppo maintained a balanced momentum with its A and K series strategy. The brand’s A series drove scale, while the K series volumes shifted into mainline retail.
Samsung’s Fold 7 and S25 FE were the hero models in 4Q25. The company offered selective upgrade options and cashback programs for these devices. Xiaomi’s entry-level smartphone models, Redmi 14C 5G and POCO C75, anchored sales volumes in 4Q25.
Apple’s sales in 4Q25 remained flat with strong demand for the iPhone 17 base model. Consumers delayed purchases, expecting deals and offers on the iPhone 15 and 16 from January onwards.
Realme’s 15X, C71, and C73, and OnePlus 15 series were the hero models from both Chinese smartphone makers in 4Q25. Motorola and Nothing retained their selective offline expansion, aiming at high-traffic stores with promoter deployment.