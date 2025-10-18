ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Rollout In India For Select Phone Models: Check Complete Release Timeline

The OriginOS 6 will be initially launched on the Vivo X200 Series, Fold 5, and V60 handsets in India in early November 2025.

Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Rollout In India For Select Phone Models: Check Complete Release Timeline
The OriginOS 6 was initially launched in China for Vivo's flagship handsets X300 Pro and X300. (Image Credit: Vivo)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST

Hyderabad: Vivo has confirmed the launch of OriginOS 6 in India for select smartphones. The Vivo X200 lineup will be the first to receive the new operating system (OS) update. It will roll out in phases, starting in early November 2025 and concluding by the first half of 2026. The company recently released the software update for its indigenous OS in China for the flagship handsets X300 Pro and X300. These devices run Android 16 based on ColorOS 6. It is worth noting that Vivo had already announced the release timeline for its new OS update in China and global markets ahead of India.

OriginOS 6 India release timeline

Here’s the list of smartphones that will receive the OriginOS 6 update in India, along with their tentative release timeline:

TimelineModels
Early November 2025Vivo X200 Series
Vivo X Fold 5
Vivo V60
Mid November 2025Vivo X100 Series
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
Mid December 2025 Vivo V60e
Vivo V50
Vivo V50e
Vivo T4 Ultra
Vivo T4 Pro
Vivo T4R 5G
First Half of 2026 Vivo X90 Series
Vivo V40 Series
Vivo V30 Series
Vivo T4 5G
Vivo T4x 5G
Vivo T3 Series
Vivo Y400 Series
Vivo Y300 5G
Vivo Y200 Series
Vivo Y100
Vivo Y100A
Vivo Y58 5G
Vivo Y39 5G

OriginOS 6 Features

OriginOS 6 was launched in China at the Vivo Developer Conference 2025 on October 10, 2025. It features the Origin Smooth Engine, which enhances the fluidity of the OS interface and supports Vivo’s Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology.

Vivo claims that the new OS update will enable users to open an album containing 5,000 photos within seconds. It is claimed that OriginOS offers 106 per cent faster data loading speeds compared to its predecessor, OriginOS 5, which was exclusively available in China.

The latest software update will replace Funtouch OS 15 in global markets, including India.

The OriginOS 6 update features a dual-rendering architecture to enhance efficiency. It includes a redesigned user interface (UI) that allows elements to stretch with a “soft Spring effect”. App icons adjust dynamically depending on the widget size.

In addition to this, the OS includes Morphing Animations, One-Shot Animations, Light and Shadow Space, and Dynamic Glow and System lighting.

Vivo has also introduced the Vivo Sans font, which supports more than 40 languages. The update also includes Origin Island, designed to provide users with smart suggestions and live activity information.

Users will see music controls, paired Bluetooth device status, call recording, and other details on the Origin Island. Vivo also claims that the OriginOS 6 update will enable users to connect with various Apple devices.

