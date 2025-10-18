Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Rollout In India For Select Phone Models: Check Complete Release Timeline
The OriginOS 6 will be initially launched on the Vivo X200 Series, Fold 5, and V60 handsets in India in early November 2025.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vivo has confirmed the launch of OriginOS 6 in India for select smartphones. The Vivo X200 lineup will be the first to receive the new operating system (OS) update. It will roll out in phases, starting in early November 2025 and concluding by the first half of 2026. The company recently released the software update for its indigenous OS in China for the flagship handsets X300 Pro and X300. These devices run Android 16 based on ColorOS 6. It is worth noting that Vivo had already announced the release timeline for its new OS update in China and global markets ahead of India.
OriginOS 6 India release timeline
Here’s the list of smartphones that will receive the OriginOS 6 update in India, along with their tentative release timeline:
|Timeline
|Models
|Early November 2025
|Vivo X200 Series
|Vivo X Fold 5
|Vivo V60
|Mid November 2025
|Vivo X100 Series
|Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|Mid December 2025
|Vivo V60e
|Vivo V50
|Vivo V50e
|Vivo T4 Ultra
|Vivo T4 Pro
|Vivo T4R 5G
|First Half of 2026
|Vivo X90 Series
|Vivo V40 Series
|Vivo V30 Series
|Vivo T4 5G
|Vivo T4x 5G
|Vivo T3 Series
|Vivo Y400 Series
|Vivo Y300 5G
|Vivo Y200 Series
|Vivo Y100
|Vivo Y100A
|Vivo Y58 5G
|Vivo Y39 5G
OriginOS 6 Features
OriginOS 6 was launched in China at the Vivo Developer Conference 2025 on October 10, 2025. It features the Origin Smooth Engine, which enhances the fluidity of the OS interface and supports Vivo’s Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology.
Vivo claims that the new OS update will enable users to open an album containing 5,000 photos within seconds. It is claimed that OriginOS offers 106 per cent faster data loading speeds compared to its predecessor, OriginOS 5, which was exclusively available in China.
Movement that breathes. Transitions that flow.— vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 17, 2025
Experience a new level of smoothness with animations that feel alive, with OriginOS 6.#OriginOS6 #SmoothAtOrigin #vivoIndia pic.twitter.com/RENNM6K7qD
The latest software update will replace Funtouch OS 15 in global markets, including India.
The OriginOS 6 update features a dual-rendering architecture to enhance efficiency. It includes a redesigned user interface (UI) that allows elements to stretch with a “soft Spring effect”. App icons adjust dynamically depending on the widget size.
In addition to this, the OS includes Morphing Animations, One-Shot Animations, Light and Shadow Space, and Dynamic Glow and System lighting.
Vivo has also introduced the Vivo Sans font, which supports more than 40 languages. The update also includes Origin Island, designed to provide users with smart suggestions and live activity information.
Users will see music controls, paired Bluetooth device status, call recording, and other details on the Origin Island. Vivo also claims that the OriginOS 6 update will enable users to connect with various Apple devices.