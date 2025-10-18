ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Rollout In India For Select Phone Models: Check Complete Release Timeline

Hyderabad: Vivo has confirmed the launch of OriginOS 6 in India for select smartphones. The Vivo X200 lineup will be the first to receive the new operating system (OS) update. It will roll out in phases, starting in early November 2025 and concluding by the first half of 2026. The company recently released the software update for its indigenous OS in China for the flagship handsets X300 Pro and X300. These devices run Android 16 based on ColorOS 6. It is worth noting that Vivo had already announced the release timeline for its new OS update in China and global markets ahead of India.

OriginOS 6 India release timeline

Here’s the list of smartphones that will receive the OriginOS 6 update in India, along with their tentative release timeline:

Timeline Models Early November 2025 Vivo X200 Series Vivo X Fold 5 Vivo V60 Mid November 2025 Vivo X100 Series Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Mid December 2025 Vivo V60e Vivo V50 Vivo V50e Vivo T4 Ultra Vivo T4 Pro Vivo T4R 5G First Half of 2026 Vivo X90 Series Vivo V40 Series Vivo V30 Series Vivo T4 5G Vivo T4x 5G Vivo T3 Series Vivo Y400 Series Vivo Y300 5G Vivo Y200 Series Vivo Y100 Vivo Y100A Vivo Y58 5G Vivo Y39 5G

OriginOS 6 Features

OriginOS 6 was launched in China at the Vivo Developer Conference 2025 on October 10, 2025. It features the Origin Smooth Engine, which enhances the fluidity of the OS interface and supports Vivo’s Ultra-core Computing and Memory Fusion technology.