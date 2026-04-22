ETV Bharat / technology

Vivo Announces India Launch Date For Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Vivo has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming premium smartphones X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India. Both handsets will be unveiled on May 6, 2026, at 12 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Along with this, the Chinese phone maker has also released the official teasers revealing several key features of these devices. As the X Series goes, Vivo will provide a ZEISS-powered rear camera setup to both smartphones. The X300 Ultra focuses on delivering a professional level photography and videography. It will receive a photographer kit to take mobile photography and videography to a whole new level. The ZEISS-tuned kit will include a 400mm telephoto extender (designed for X300 Ultra), a 200mm telephoto extender, Vivo Imaging Grip (a 2,300mAh built-in battery), a tripod collar ring, and a portable shoulder strap. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 FE aims to be a more affordable and balanced handset sporting a sleek design, performance, battery and camera output. Although the X300 FE will not receive a full-fledged photography kit like the X300 Ultra, it will be offered a ZEISS-powered 200mm Gen 2 telephoto extender, which will have a compact design and will be ideal for street photography.

Vivo X300 Ultra: Key features

The Vivo X300 Ultra will feature a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. In the camera department, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. With the help of the ZEISS tuned telephoto extender, the Vivo X300 Ultra will be able to attain an optical zoom of up to 400mm. The device will have a 6,600mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and feature an IP68/IP69 rating.