Vinfast Launches VF MPV 7, Its First Seven-Seater MPV In India: Price, Features, Specifications
Vinfast VF MPV 7 comes in Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, and Introspective Brown exterior colours.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vinfast has launched its first seven-seater electric Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV), VF MPV 7, in India. This is the third electric vehicle (EV) that the Vietnamese automaker has introduced in the country, after the VF 6 and VF 7. With the launch of VF MPV 7, Vinfast aims to capture a diverse market share in India. The automaker mentions that every VinFast owner will have access to the company’s free charging, which has been extended to March 31, 2029.
VinFast VF MPV 7: Price, colour options, bookings, and deliveries
The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is available in a single variant and battery option, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, and Introspective Brown exterior colours, while Black and Brown shades are available as interior shades, depending upon the exterior colourway. Bookings of the electric MPV are open, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.
Room for every laugh, every story, every spontaneous plan.— VinFast India (@VinFastIN) April 15, 2026
Meet the all-new MPV 7 by VinFast, where comfort meets connection, and every journey brings everyone closer.
Crafted for togetherness, designed for the moments that matter.#VinFastIndia #TheAllNewVinFastMPV7 #VFMPV7 pic.twitter.com/LQ85ppK95U
In India, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 will compete against other electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7. Mahindra’s latest electric SUV, XEV 9S, can also be considered as its rival in the seven-seater category.
Vinfast VF MPV 7: Design and dimensions
The Vinfast VF MPV 7 carries a minimalist exterior design. It features connected LED DRLs, an illuminated Vinfast logo, vertically arranged LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, all-four disc brakes, large glass area, conventional door handles, a roof spoiler, connected LED tail lights and more.
The electric MPV (e-MPV) measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height. It has a 2,840 mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of around 180 mm.
Vinfast VF MPV 7: Interior and features
The Vinfast VF MPV 7 features textured hard plastics on the dashboard and door trims for a premium feel. It has a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with audio and cruise control buttons. The e-MPV includes a 10.1-inch central screen, which integrates both infotainment and instrumentation. It packs all the functionalities of the vehicle, including ORVM controls. The gear selector of the VF MPV 7 is on the steering column. There are no electrical outlets on the floating-type centre console and not even a wireless charger. The central armrest has a large storage area underneath it. In the second row, seats are both sliding and reclining, allowing passengers to adjust the space for third row occupants. It is worth noting that the second-row seats are a single-piece bench and not arranged as individual captain chairs.
The VF MPV 7 features a one-touch tumble function for the second row to make third-row access easier. In addition to these, it also includes leatherette upholstery, bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM, theatre-style seating and other elements.
Vinfast VF MPV 7: Battery pack, charging capacity, and range
The VF MPV 7 equips a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which powers a single electric PMS motor rated, generating a peak power output of 201.20 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. It can go from 0-100 kmph in 9 seconds. The e-MPV includes Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes. It also features adjustable regenerative braking and OTA updates.
The VF MPV 7 has an ARAI-certified range of 517 km on a single charge. It supports DC fast charging, which can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.