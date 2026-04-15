ETV Bharat / technology

Vinfast Launches VF MPV 7, Its First Seven-Seater MPV In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Vinfast has launched its first seven-seater electric Multi-Utility Vehicle (MPV), VF MPV 7, in India. This is the third electric vehicle (EV) that the Vietnamese automaker has introduced in the country, after the VF 6 and VF 7. With the launch of VF MPV 7, Vinfast aims to capture a diverse market share in India. The automaker mentions that every VinFast owner will have access to the company’s free charging, which has been extended to March 31, 2029.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Price, colour options, bookings, and deliveries

The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is available in a single variant and battery option, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes in Infinity Blanc, Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby, Moonlit Ocean, and Introspective Brown exterior colours, while Black and Brown shades are available as interior shades, depending upon the exterior colourway. Bookings of the electric MPV are open, and deliveries are expected to commence soon.

In India, the Vinfast VF MPV 7 will compete against other electric MPVs such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7. Mahindra’s latest electric SUV, XEV 9S, can also be considered as its rival in the seven-seater category.

Vinfast VF MPV 7: Design and dimensions

The Vinfast VF MPV 7 carries a minimalist exterior design. It features connected LED DRLs, an illuminated Vinfast logo, vertically arranged LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels, all-four disc brakes, large glass area, conventional door handles, a roof spoiler, connected LED tail lights and more.