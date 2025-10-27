ETV Bharat / technology

VinFast Commences Deliveries of VF6 And VF7 Models In India

Hyderabad: Vietnamese automaker VinFast has officially commenced deliveries of its electric vehicles (EVs), the VF6 and VF7 models, in India. They will initially be delivered to customers in cities like Kochi, Jaipur, and others. Both models are assembled in VinFast’s Thoothukudi manufacturing plant, located in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be the hub for possible exports to other markets in Asia.

VinFast VF Models: Features and specifications

The VinFast VF6 is a compact EV that sports premium features and good range under the Rs 20 lakh price barrier. It is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and comes in three variants - Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity.

The EV is powered by a 59.6kWh battery with a front-mounted electric motor that generates a power output of up to 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It features an ARAI-certified range of 468 km, and can fast charge the vehicle from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 25 minutes. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

In terms of features, the VF6 includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a heads-up display (HUD), an air purifier, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS safety suite, and more. The EV has a ground clearance of 190mm and a 2,730mm wheelbase. VinFast provides the VF 6 with a warranty package of 7 years or 2 lakh km, whichever comes first.