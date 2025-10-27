VinFast Commences Deliveries of VF6 And VF7 Models In India
The initial deliveries of these electric vehicles will commence in cities such as Kochi and Jaipur, among others.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vietnamese automaker VinFast has officially commenced deliveries of its electric vehicles (EVs), the VF6 and VF7 models, in India. They will initially be delivered to customers in cities like Kochi, Jaipur, and others. Both models are assembled in VinFast’s Thoothukudi manufacturing plant, located in Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be the hub for possible exports to other markets in Asia.
VinFast VF Models: Features and specifications
The VinFast VF6 is a compact EV that sports premium features and good range under the Rs 20 lakh price barrier. It is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and comes in three variants - Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity.
The EV is powered by a 59.6kWh battery with a front-mounted electric motor that generates a power output of up to 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. It features an ARAI-certified range of 468 km, and can fast charge the vehicle from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 25 minutes. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.
In terms of features, the VF6 includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a heads-up display (HUD), an air purifier, seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS safety suite, and more. The EV has a ground clearance of 190mm and a 2,730mm wheelbase. VinFast provides the VF 6 with a warranty package of 7 years or 2 lakh km, whichever comes first.
The VinFast VF7 is a mid-size EV that comes with increased power, range, and space compared to the VF6. It is priced between Rs 20.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in five trims - Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky, and Sky Infinity.
The EV includes features like a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, HUD, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, seven airbags, an ADAS safety suite, and more.
It comes in two battery packs - 59.6kWh and 70.8kWh, which are offered in two-wheel drive (2WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrains. It features a power output of 174.33 bhp and 250 Nm of torque on the Earth trim, and ranges to 348.66 bhp and 500 Nm on the AWD variant. The company offers a warranty package of 10 years or 2 lakh km, whichever comes first.
VinFast dealerships and showrooms
Here’s the list of VinFast dealerships and showrooms in India:
|State/ Union Territory (UT)
|City
|Andhra Pradesh
|Vijayawada
|Visakhapatnam
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|Delhi NCR
|Delhi
|Gurugram
|Noida
|Goa
|Goa
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
|Surat
|Vapi
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru
|Kerala
|Kochi (Ernakulam)
|Calicut
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|Pune
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|Tamil Nadu
|Chennai
|Coimbatore
|Telangana
|Hyderabad
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra
|Jhansi
|Lucknow
|West Bengal
|Kolkata