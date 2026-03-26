ETV Bharat / technology

Vida VX2 Knight Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Vida VX2 KKR Edition is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 21,000 more expensive than its standard variant, which costs Rs 94,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can avail a subsidy for this electric scooter under the PM E-Drive (Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme. It is worth noting that the special edition is limited in numbers and available across select Vida dealerships.

Hyderabad: Hero Motorcorp’s electric arm, Vida, has launched the Vida VX2 Knight Edition in India. This electric scooter draws inspiration from the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) franchise and its signature colour palette. It is based on Vida’s VX2 Plus variant. The Vida VX2 Knight Edition was showcased during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event in the presence of team captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Rinku Singh, and CEO Venky Mysore. Along with the limited special edition electric scooter, Vida has also introduced a KKR-themed helmet, which is finished in matching colours.

The main highlight of the Vida VX2 KKR Edition is its exterior colour. It features KKR’s symbolic colours, Knight Purple and Gold with a pearl black base, and also sports a halftone-style golden gradient with micro-dotted detailing running across the body panels.

The limited special edition electric scooter also showcases three accent marks that references to the team’s three IPL titles. Apart from this, the VX2 KKR Limited Edition remains unchanged compared to its standard variant.

Vida VX2 KKR Edition: Features

Similar to the standard VX2 Plus variant, the limited special edition electric scooter features 18.0-degrees of gradability, a Combined Braking System (including front disc and rear drum brakes), 12-inch alloy wheels, a 4.3-inch TFT display, phone charging, all LED lighting, and OTA compatibility. It comes with Eco, Ride, and Sport ride modes. The electric scooter features an IP67 rating for the battery to protect it against dust and water.

Vida VX2 Knight Edition: Key exterior changes (Image Credit: YouTube/Vida World)

Vida VX2 KKR Edition: Battery, range, specifications

The Vida VX2 KKR Edition uses two removable batteries with a total capacity of 3.4kWh. It is claimed to offer an IDC range of 142 km on a single charge. It can charge up to 80 per cent within 4 hours and 13 minutes and up to 100 per cent within 5 hours and 39 minutes. The electric scooter is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which produces a power output of 8.04 bhp. It can achieve a top speed of 80 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.1 seconds.