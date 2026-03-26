Vida VX2 Knight Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Vida VX2 Knight Edition was launched at Knights Unplugged 3.0 with Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, and Venky Mysore in attendance.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hero Motorcorp’s electric arm, Vida, has launched the Vida VX2 Knight Edition in India. This electric scooter draws inspiration from the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) franchise and its signature colour palette. It is based on Vida’s VX2 Plus variant. The Vida VX2 Knight Edition was showcased during the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event in the presence of team captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Rinku Singh, and CEO Venky Mysore. Along with the limited special edition electric scooter, Vida has also introduced a KKR-themed helmet, which is finished in matching colours.
Vida VX2 KKR Edition: Price, availability
The Vida VX2 KKR Edition is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 21,000 more expensive than its standard variant, which costs Rs 94,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can avail a subsidy for this electric scooter under the PM E-Drive (Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme. It is worth noting that the special edition is limited in numbers and available across select Vida dealerships.
Not all knights wear jerseys.— VIDA World (@VidaDotWorld) March 24, 2026
Some ride in Purple, Black & Gold.
Presenting the VIDA VX2 Knight Edition, a limited edition that’s here to take over every day. 💜🧡
[ VIDA EVOOTER, VIDA VX2, Kolkata Knight Riders, Limited Edition, Knight Edition, VIDA Electric, Best EV, Future… pic.twitter.com/EbUtng7wX2
Vida VX2 KKR Edition: What’s new
The main highlight of the Vida VX2 KKR Edition is its exterior colour. It features KKR’s symbolic colours, Knight Purple and Gold with a pearl black base, and also sports a halftone-style golden gradient with micro-dotted detailing running across the body panels.
The limited special edition electric scooter also showcases three accent marks that references to the team’s three IPL titles. Apart from this, the VX2 KKR Limited Edition remains unchanged compared to its standard variant.
Vida VX2 KKR Edition: Features
Similar to the standard VX2 Plus variant, the limited special edition electric scooter features 18.0-degrees of gradability, a Combined Braking System (including front disc and rear drum brakes), 12-inch alloy wheels, a 4.3-inch TFT display, phone charging, all LED lighting, and OTA compatibility. It comes with Eco, Ride, and Sport ride modes. The electric scooter features an IP67 rating for the battery to protect it against dust and water.
Vida VX2 KKR Edition: Battery, range, specifications
The Vida VX2 KKR Edition uses two removable batteries with a total capacity of 3.4kWh. It is claimed to offer an IDC range of 142 km on a single charge. It can charge up to 80 per cent within 4 hours and 13 minutes and up to 100 per cent within 5 hours and 39 minutes. The electric scooter is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), which produces a power output of 8.04 bhp. It can achieve a top speed of 80 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.1 seconds.