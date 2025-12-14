ETV Bharat / technology

Vida DIRT.E K3 Electric Bike For Kids Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Battery

The Vida DIRT.E K3 is available only in Bengaluru, Delhi, Calicut, Pune, and Jaipur. ( Image Credit: Vida World )

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand, Vida, has launched its first off-road motorcycle, the Vida DIRT.E K3, in India. It is designed specifically for young riders aged from 4 to 10. This motorcycle aims to provide children with a safe, capable, and confidence-building entry point into the world of motorcycling before upgrading to larger, more powerful bikes.

The Vida DIRT.E K3 is available at an introductory price of Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom), applicable only to the first 300 units. It comes in three colours: Red, White, and Purple.

Bookings for this bike can be done via Vida’s official website. Deliveries of the DIRT.E K3 will commence from mid-January 2026, which will be available only in five cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Calicut, Pune, and Jaipur.

Vida claims that the DIRT.E K3 is recognised with the Red Dot Award 2025 and the CES Innovation Award 2026.