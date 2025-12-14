Vida DIRT.E K3 Electric Bike For Kids Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Battery
Published : December 14, 2025 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility brand, Vida, has launched its first off-road motorcycle, the Vida DIRT.E K3, in India. It is designed specifically for young riders aged from 4 to 10. This motorcycle aims to provide children with a safe, capable, and confidence-building entry point into the world of motorcycling before upgrading to larger, more powerful bikes.
The Vida DIRT.E K3 is available at an introductory price of Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom), applicable only to the first 300 units. It comes in three colours: Red, White, and Purple.
Bookings for this bike can be done via Vida’s official website. Deliveries of the DIRT.E K3 will commence from mid-January 2026, which will be available only in five cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Calicut, Pune, and Jaipur.
Vida claims that the DIRT.E K3 is recognised with the Red Dot Award 2025 and the CES Innovation Award 2026.
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Availability
|Colours
|Rs 69,990 - applicable only for first 300 customers.
Vida DIRT.E K3: Height adjustment mechanism
The Vida DIRT.E K3’s size can be adjusted depending on the child’s height, ranging from small, medium, and large, with the help of an Allen key. The adjustment mechanism helps to adjust both the seat height and wheelbase on the bike, making it useful for many years.
Vida says that when a child reaches a skill level where both front and rear suspensions are required, customers can purchase them as optional accessories for the bike.
Vida DIRT.E K3: Specifications
The Vida DIRT.E K3 features a removable 0.36kWh NMC lithium-ion battery with a 42 V DC charging support. It takes about 2 hours to charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent. It sports a hub motor, front disc brake (as an accessory), thumb throttle control, and a 160mm flat rear disc brake, and three riding modes with varied speeds. The dirt bike can achieve a top speed of up to 25 kmph and weighs 22 kg.
The DIRT.E K3 comes in three wheelbase lengths and set height due to its adjustment mechanism. It features 751mm, 834mm, and 912mm wheelbase lengths when in small, medium, and large sizes, respectively. Meanwhile, it has seat heights of 454mm, 544mm, and 631mm in small, medium, and large sizes, respectively.
|Features
|Details
|Battery
|NMC, Li-Ion, 0.36kWh (360 wh)
|Charger input, Charger output
|230 V, 4 A @ 42 V DC
|Battery charging time
|Approx 2 hours 20-80 per cent
|Motor type
|Hub motor
|Front brake Disc type
|NA (only accessory)
|Throttle control
|Thumb throttle
|Top speed at various modes
|Wheelbase
|Small - 751mm
|Medium - 834mm
|Large - 912mm
|Rear brake Disc type
|160mm | Flat brake disc
|Seat height
|Small - 454mm
|Medium - 544mm
|Large - 631mm
|Kerb weight
|22 kg