ETV Bharat / technology

‘Vibe Coding’ Emerges As UK’s Word Of The Year In Nod To Accessible AI

London: Vibe coding, or an emerging software development that turns natural language into computer code using AI, was named as the Word of the Year by ‘Collins Dictionary’ in a nod to the proliferation and accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI) in our daily lives.

The term was coined by Andrej Karpathy, former director of AI at Tesla and a founding engineer at OpenAI, to describe how AI can enable someone to create a new app while being able to “forget that the code even exists”.

Other trending words gaining traction in 2025 include ‘glaze’, to praise or flatter someone excessively, or undeservedly, and ‘aura farming’, or the deliberate cultivation of a distinctive and charismatic persona, essentially the art of looking cool.

“The selection of ‘vibe coding’ as Collins’ Word of the Year perfectly captures how language is evolving alongside technology,” said Alex Beecroft, managing director at Collins.

“It signals a major shift in software development, where AI is making coding more accessible. The seamless integration of human creativity and machine intelligence demonstrates how natural language is fundamentally changing our interaction with computers,” he said.

The lexicographers at ‘Collins Dictionary’ said they monitor their 24-billion-word Collins Corpus, which draws from a range of sources, including social media, to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving language and the preoccupations of those who use it.

They chose ‘vibe coding’ for 2025 after observing a huge increase in usage since its first appearance in February this year.

However, it isn’t all good news for technology this year, with an increase in mentions of ‘clanker’, a derogatory term for computers, robots, or sources of artificial intelligence.