ETV Bharat / technology

Google Makes It Easier To Publish 'Vibe-Coded' Apps On Play Store: Here's How

Hyderabad: Google has announced that its app store, Play Store, also known as Play, is now open to people who want to make their own apps. Anyone with an idea can build a personal Android app and run it on their own device, without a developer account.

The feature is being rolled out in select markets, including the United States (US). It is open to users aged 18 and above, and only a standard Google account is required to access this new feature.

How do personal apps work?

People can use Google AI Studio to "vibe code" a custom app, which means describing what they want and letting Artificial Intelligence (AI) do the building. Once the app is ready, Google Play lets them launch it on their own phone.

These apps stay private and secure. They are kept separate from the public store, so no one else sees them.

In the coming months, users will be able to share their apps with a small circle of friends and family. Those who want to share their apps and make them public will be required to move to a professional developer account. At that point, the app will go through the same Trust and Safety reviews and quality checks as every other developer's app.

Easier content discovery across every screen

Google is also changing how people find apps and games. In cars that have Google built-in, the Play Store now fits the vehicle's screen. On XR devices, it becomes a 3D space where apps surround the user as they browse. On Googlebook, apps made for large screens appear first.

Football fans get more too. Sports Topic Pages now cover the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Liga MX, and Major League Soccer. Fans can follow live scores and jump straight into streaming apps.

Smarter discovery with Ask Play and Play in Gemini

Ask Play lets users ask a question and get tailored suggestions straight away. It can also compare two apps, showing the main differences and user sentiment.

Play in Gemini brings Google Play's apps, games, and developer content into Gemini chats. It will reach all Gemini users soon.

Better game discovery