Google Makes It Easier To Publish 'Vibe-Coded' Apps On Play Store: Here's How
Google Play now allows anyone build and run a personal app, while new tools help players find games, compare apps, and keep families safer online.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced that its app store, Play Store, also known as Play, is now open to people who want to make their own apps. Anyone with an idea can build a personal Android app and run it on their own device, without a developer account.
The feature is being rolled out in select markets, including the United States (US). It is open to users aged 18 and above, and only a standard Google account is required to access this new feature.
How do personal apps work?
People can use Google AI Studio to "vibe code" a custom app, which means describing what they want and letting Artificial Intelligence (AI) do the building. Once the app is ready, Google Play lets them launch it on their own phone.
These apps stay private and secure. They are kept separate from the public store, so no one else sees them.
In the coming months, users will be able to share their apps with a small circle of friends and family. Those who want to share their apps and make them public will be required to move to a professional developer account. At that point, the app will go through the same Trust and Safety reviews and quality checks as every other developer's app.
Easier content discovery across every screen
Google is also changing how people find apps and games. In cars that have Google built-in, the Play Store now fits the vehicle's screen. On XR devices, it becomes a 3D space where apps surround the user as they browse. On Googlebook, apps made for large screens appear first.
Football fans get more too. Sports Topic Pages now cover the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Liga MX, and Major League Soccer. Fans can follow live scores and jump straight into streaming apps.
Smarter discovery with Ask Play and Play in Gemini
Ask Play lets users ask a question and get tailored suggestions straight away. It can also compare two apps, showing the main differences and user sentiment.
Play in Gemini brings Google Play's apps, games, and developer content into Gemini chats. It will reach all Gemini users soon.
Better game discovery
Google says gamers judge games on things like mechanics and art styles, not just popularity. The new Game Finder is built around this idea. It draws on Google Play's gaming knowledge and a community of more than two billion players.
Google says the Game Finder has a Gamer DNA, which studies how a user plays and the preferences they have shared. Users can then see how players with similar tastes are getting on with a title, which of their followed friends are playing it, and which games are trending. Review summaries are included too.
Game Finder rolls out in English to US users, with more markets to follow. Game Playlists also arrive, allowing users to build their own list of games. Sharing and browsing other people's lists will come later.
Social play and new games
The tech giant notes that Google Play is adding new ways to stay connected. Sprints are 48-hour micro-challenges, now live in all markets, that match users with two to five players.
Sidekick is an in-game overlay for selected devices, which can record 30-second Playbacks.
Community Posts let players ask and answer questions on a game's page in all languages with automatic translation. Developer posts and official announcements will follow in the coming weeks.
Popular PC titles such as Dave the Diver and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun are also coming to the Play Store. Titles such as REPLACED, Chosen by Odin, and Over the Hill will follow in the next few months. All games can be played on Android mobile and PC with cloud save.
Moreover, Google now lets users play mobile game trials on PC, letting them try the full premium game for a limited time before purchasing.
Rewards and family safety
The company says Google Play Points adds value across mobile and PC. Play Fest, a week-long event, allows players to unlock Play Points multipliers, in-game items, developer offers, and sweepstakes for real-world prizes.
Google also says it is keeping families safe as AI apps become more common. Parents can use the Family Link app to share their child's age range, or their own, with apps. This gives apps only the minimum information required to offer an age-appropriate experience.