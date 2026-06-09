Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: Rare Celestial Event Lights Up The Evening Sky Tonight, Mercury To Follow
Venus and Jupiter appear side by side in the western sky tonight in a rare planetary conjunction visible to the naked eye after sunset.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers will have a treat in store tonight as Venus and Jupiter draw close together in the western sky. This forms a planetary conjunction, one of astronomy's visually striking events. The two brightest planets in the night sky will appear as a dazzling pair of lights low on the horizon shortly after sunset on June 9, 2026, and Mercury is set to join them just days later.
What Is a Planetary Conjunction?
A conjunction occurs when two or more planets appear near each other from Earth's perspective. Despite looking almost side by side tonight, Venus and Jupiter are nowhere near each other in space. Venus is currently around 180 million km from Earth, while Jupiter lies considerably further at approximately 900 million km away.
Their apparent similarity in size in the sky is also somewhat misleading. Jupiter is roughly 12 times wider than Venus, large enough to contain over 1,000 Venuses, yet Venus shines more brightly because it is far closer and reflects around 70 per cent of the sunlight that strikes it, compared to Jupiter's approximately 52 per cent.
Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: How and When to Watch
To watch the conjunction, face west-northwest around 45 minutes after sunset. A clear, flat horizon will help considerably, as both planets will sit relatively low in the sky. Venus will appear on the right and Jupiter to the left, resembling a brilliant pair of stars to the naked eye.
The two planets could remain visible for up to two hours after sunset from an ideal vantage point. Even if tonight's skies are overcast, the pairing will remain visible for a week or two, though the evenings of 8 and 9 June offer the best viewing conditions.
Mercury joins the Display from June 11
From June 11 to June 15, Mercury will enter the planetary conjunction, creating a trio of planets grouped in the western twilight sky. All three travel along roughly the same path across the sky, known as the ecliptic, which is why they occasionally appear to gather in the same region.
Venus will remain the easiest to spot, with Jupiter close by. Mercury will sit lower toward the horizon and will require a clear western view to be seen in the fading light of dusk.
A Rare Celestial Calendar
Evening conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter occur roughly every three years and three months. The previous meeting took place on March 1, 2023, and the next is not expected until September 6, 2029, making tonight's event well worth stepping outside for.