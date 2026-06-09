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Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: Rare Celestial Event Lights Up The Evening Sky Tonight, Mercury To Follow

Venus and Jupiter appear side by side in the western sky tonight in a rare planetary conjunction visible to the naked eye after sunset.

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: Rare Celestial Event Lights Up The Evening Sky Tonight, Mercury To Follow
Representational Image (Image Credit: NASA, Mattias Malmer)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers will have a treat in store tonight as Venus and Jupiter draw close together in the western sky. This forms a planetary conjunction, one of astronomy's visually striking events. The two brightest planets in the night sky will appear as a dazzling pair of lights low on the horizon shortly after sunset on June 9, 2026, and Mercury is set to join them just days later.

What Is a Planetary Conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when two or more planets appear near each other from Earth's perspective. Despite looking almost side by side tonight, Venus and Jupiter are nowhere near each other in space. Venus is currently around 180 million km from Earth, while Jupiter lies considerably further at approximately 900 million km away.

Their apparent similarity in size in the sky is also somewhat misleading. Jupiter is roughly 12 times wider than Venus, large enough to contain over 1,000 Venuses, yet Venus shines more brightly because it is far closer and reflects around 70 per cent of the sunlight that strikes it, compared to Jupiter's approximately 52 per cent.

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: How and When to Watch

To watch the conjunction, face west-northwest around 45 minutes after sunset. A clear, flat horizon will help considerably, as both planets will sit relatively low in the sky. Venus will appear on the right and Jupiter to the left, resembling a brilliant pair of stars to the naked eye.

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: Rare Celestial Event Lights Up The Evening Sky Tonight, Mercury To Follow
Sky chart showing the western sky around 9pm on June 9, 2026, with Venus and Jupiter in very close conjunction near the horizon, Mercury visible to their lower right, and the stars Regulus, Pollux, Procyon, and Capella also labeled. (Image Credit: NASA)

The two planets could remain visible for up to two hours after sunset from an ideal vantage point. Even if tonight's skies are overcast, the pairing will remain visible for a week or two, though the evenings of 8 and 9 June offer the best viewing conditions.

Mercury joins the Display from June 11

From June 11 to June 15, Mercury will enter the planetary conjunction, creating a trio of planets grouped in the western twilight sky. All three travel along roughly the same path across the sky, known as the ecliptic, which is why they occasionally appear to gather in the same region.

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: Rare Celestial Event Lights Up The Evening Sky Tonight, Mercury To Follow
ky chart showing the western sky around 9pm on June 14, 2026, with Venus and Jupiter appearing close together near the horizon, Mercury to their lower right, and the stars Regulus, Pollux, Procyon, and Capella also visible. (Image Credit: NASA)

Venus will remain the easiest to spot, with Jupiter close by. Mercury will sit lower toward the horizon and will require a clear western view to be seen in the fading light of dusk.

A Rare Celestial Calendar

Evening conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter occur roughly every three years and three months. The previous meeting took place on March 1, 2023, and the next is not expected until September 6, 2029, making tonight's event well worth stepping outside for.

Also Read: Indian Scientists Link Antarctic Lunar Meteorite To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Site In New Study

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WHAT IS PLANETARY CONJUNCTION
MERCURY VENUS JUPITER JUNE 2026
HOW TO SEE VENUS AND JUPITER
PLANETARY CONJUNCTION TONIGHT
VENUS JUPITER CONJUNCTION JUNE 2026

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