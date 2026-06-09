ETV Bharat / technology

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: Rare Celestial Event Lights Up The Evening Sky Tonight, Mercury To Follow

Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers will have a treat in store tonight as Venus and Jupiter draw close together in the western sky. This forms a planetary conjunction, one of astronomy's visually striking events. The two brightest planets in the night sky will appear as a dazzling pair of lights low on the horizon shortly after sunset on June 9, 2026, and Mercury is set to join them just days later.

What Is a Planetary Conjunction?

A conjunction occurs when two or more planets appear near each other from Earth's perspective. Despite looking almost side by side tonight, Venus and Jupiter are nowhere near each other in space. Venus is currently around 180 million km from Earth, while Jupiter lies considerably further at approximately 900 million km away.

Their apparent similarity in size in the sky is also somewhat misleading. Jupiter is roughly 12 times wider than Venus, large enough to contain over 1,000 Venuses, yet Venus shines more brightly because it is far closer and reflects around 70 per cent of the sunlight that strikes it, compared to Jupiter's approximately 52 per cent.

Venus-Jupiter Conjunction 2026: How and When to Watch