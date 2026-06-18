ETV Bharat / technology

Meet MilliView: India's First Indigenous mmWave Scanner That Detects Hidden Non-Metal Threats In Under 5 Seconds

Hyderabad: For passengers, airport security is a familiar obstacle course—long queues, laptop out, belt off, pockets emptied, and bodies scanned. But while ordinary travellers are slowed down, some threats still manage to slip past undetected, especially when they don’t involve metal. Indian airports primarily rely on conventional metal detectors for security screening, but a gradual transition to full-body scanners capable of detecting concealed non‑metallic threats such as powders, liquids, organic materials, and gels is already underway.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for safeguarding 73 civil airports across India, is currently evaluating these full-body scanners through trials at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi airports, with plans to expand them to Srinagar, Jammu, and Ayodhya.

Complementing this initiative, Vehant Technologies—a deep-tech company working in collaboration with IIT Delhi—unveiled MilliView this week, India's first indigenous Millimetre-Wave (mmWave) Body Scanner. Designed and developed specifically for India’s security environment, it complies with BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) guidelines. It has undergone testing and detailed evaluation by Indian government authorities, which found its performance meeting the required operational criteria for airports, CISF, and government agencies.

Designed to detect both metallic and non-metallic threats concealed under clothing, the machine not only eliminates the need for invasive frisking but also claims to complete the scan in under 5 seconds. The millimetre-wave scanner utilises ultra-low power, non-ionising radio waves that safely reflect off the body. It then analyses reflected signals and any concealed objects to identify anomalies that may represent potential threats.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Vehant Technologies CEO and co-founder Kapil Bardeja says, “If a person conceals gel, detonators, flammable substances, plastic, powder, organic substances, or other suspicious materials beneath clothing or close to the body, the scanner can identify them within seconds."

Explaining the working of the machine, Bardeja adds that the scanner only asks individuals to simply stand in a particular position, while the system does the screening process. Results appear in seconds, enabling operators to clear passengers swiftly, Bardeja says, adding that the scan-to-decision process takes under 5 seconds, boosting checkpoint efficiency while minimising inconvenience.

Privacy-First Security Screening

MilliView uses a gender-neutral avatar for body imaging and claims to preserve privacy while maintaining security screening. The CEO claims that privacy was a foundational design principle for the machine from day one.

MilliView is India's first indigenous Millimetre-Wave Body Scanner (Vehant Technologies)

“We understood that for advanced body scanning technology to be broadly accepted, it would need to produce strong security outcomes without compromising an individual's dignity, privacy, or comfort,” he says. “The actual problem was how to make sure security operators get useful, actionable threat information while removing the need to actually view any anatomical details of the person being scanned.”

Rather than generating or displaying an image of the individual's body, the system's AI-powered software processes the scan data and automatically maps any detected threat location onto a generic, gender-neutral digital avatar. Security personnel only see the location and nature of a potential threat, not the physical characteristics of the individual being screened.

MilliView Privacy Highlights Gender-neutral avatar Uses a generic, non-gendered digital avatar instead of showing anatomical details. AI-powered processing Software maps detected threats onto the avatar, showing the location and nature of the risk. Separation of identity & detection Operators see actionable threat information without viewing personal body characteristics or anatomy.

Bardeja says that the approach creates a strong separation between threat detection and personal identity. “The operator receives all the information necessary to make an informed security decision, while the scanned individual retains complete anatomical privacy,” he adds. “Combined with robust access controls and data security measures, this privacy-first architecture enables MilliView to deliver high-performance screening while meeting modern expectations around personal privacy, passenger dignity, and responsible use of security technology.