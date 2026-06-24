ETV Bharat / technology

RAM Shenanigans: Valve Explains Why Steam Machine Costs $1,049 Instead Of Original Intended Price Of $750

Hyderabad: Valve Corporation, the company that operates Steam, a popular video game developer and digital distributor, introduced the Steam Machine in November 2025, alongside a controller and a VR headset. The Steam Machine retails at $1,049, a price tag far beyond the initially planned price of $750. The unstable RAM market and memory suppliers appear to be the primary reason for the Steam Machine's current price.

In an interview with Gamer Nexus, Pierre-Loup Griffais, one of the developers behind SteamOS, explained why Valve could not introduce the portable gaming computer at the planned price. He said that memory suppliers do not offer fixed contracts. Instead, prices are set on a monthly basis, with manufacturers presenting a take-it-or-leave-it offer each time. According to Griffais, suppliers simply quote a price and a quantity, leaving Valve with two choices: either accept the terms or risk losing access to that supplier entirely.

He noted that refusing an offer would mean the supplier would not engage with Valve again, effectively cutting off future stock. This left the company with little room to negotiate, as turning down a price hike risked jeopardising supply for not just the Steam Machine but future hardware too, including potential successors to the Steam Deck.