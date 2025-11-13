ETV Bharat / technology

Valve Announces Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Steam Frame; Set To Be Launched Early 2026

Hyderabad: Valve, an American video game developer, has announced three new Steam hardware products. These include the Steam Controller, the Steam Machine, and the Steam Frame. The Steam Controller, as the name suggests, is a new gaming controller; the Steam Machine is a compact gaming personal computer (PC); and the Steam Frame is a wireless virtual reality (VR) headset that comes with controllers.

All this hardware is built to work seamlessly with Steam and to run Valve’s operating system, SteamOS, which is optimised for gaming. They are designed to provide a plug-and-play user experience, bridging the gap between PC and consoles by allowing users to access their PC game libraries anytime and anywhere.

Valve has announced that the Steam Controller, Steam Machine, and the Steam Frame will officially be launched in early 2026.

Steam Machine

The Steam Machine is claimed to be six times more powerful than a Steam Deck. It is designed to play the whole Steam library, including AAA titles. The compact gaming PC is powered by a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C/12T processor, paired with a semi-custom AMD RDNA3 28CUs GPU, which allows 4K, 60fps gaming support for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) frame generation.

Steam Machine (Image Credit: Valve)

It is available in 512GB and 2TB storage sizes. Both come with expandable storage via microSD. The Steam Machine features 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It comes with a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports at the front, two USB Type-A 2.0 high-speed ports at the back, a USB-Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port at the back, and a Gigabit Ethernet port for wired internet connectivity.