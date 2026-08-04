ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | MoRTH Proposes Mandatory Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication In Cars And Bikes From October 2028: Why This Matters

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the phased implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in motor vehicles. This move is said to transform road safety in India. So, let's see what is this safety technology, how it works, and why it matters.

What is V2V communication and how it works?

V2V is a crash-avoidance technology that allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information such as speed, position, direction and acceleration, warning drivers of dangers before they become visible. It can alert a driver that a vehicle ahead is braking suddenly, or that another car is approaching an intersection from an angle they cannot see.

Unlike conventional safety systems that rely on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. Vehicles fitted with V2V devices use dedicated short-range communication to exchange data instantly, determining whether a driver needs a warning to prevent a collision. Messages can travel roughly 300 metres, nearly double the range of ultrasonic sensors, cameras and radar, and can extend to around a mile across a mesh network on busy roads.

For V2V communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), earlier this year, delicensed the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band, which has been considered for V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System applications in the country.

Proposed rollout timeline

Under the latest draft rules, vehicles in categories L (two and three-wheelers), M (passenger vehicles) and N (Goods vehicles) manufactured on or after October 1, 2027 will need to comply with AIS-230 standard, if fitted with V2V systems. From October 1, 2028, vehicles under these categories will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems aligned with the standard. The Ministry said the phased approach would give manufacturers adequate time to prepare.