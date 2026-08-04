Explained | MoRTH Proposes Mandatory Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication In Cars And Bikes From October 2028: Why This Matters
India's road transport ministry has proposed rules mandating Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication systems in new vehicles, aiming to prevent collisions through real-time data exchange between cars.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for the phased implementation of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in motor vehicles. This move is said to transform road safety in India. So, let's see what is this safety technology, how it works, and why it matters.
What is V2V communication and how it works?
V2V is a crash-avoidance technology that allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information such as speed, position, direction and acceleration, warning drivers of dangers before they become visible. It can alert a driver that a vehicle ahead is braking suddenly, or that another car is approaching an intersection from an angle they cannot see.
Unlike conventional safety systems that rely on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. Vehicles fitted with V2V devices use dedicated short-range communication to exchange data instantly, determining whether a driver needs a warning to prevent a collision. Messages can travel roughly 300 metres, nearly double the range of ultrasonic sensors, cameras and radar, and can extend to around a mile across a mesh network on busy roads.
For V2V communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), earlier this year, delicensed the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band, which has been considered for V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System applications in the country.
Proposed rollout timeline
Under the latest draft rules, vehicles in categories L (two and three-wheelers), M (passenger vehicles) and N (Goods vehicles) manufactured on or after October 1, 2027 will need to comply with AIS-230 standard, if fitted with V2V systems. From October 1, 2028, vehicles under these categories will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems aligned with the standard. The Ministry said the phased approach would give manufacturers adequate time to prepare.
Technical standard and safety use cases
AIS-230 standard specifies minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for V2V systems, covering radio performance, GNSS positioning, electromagnetic compatibility and cybersecurity provisions. The standard also provides for phased safety use cases including Emergency Brake Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Wrong-way Driving alerts and Emergency Vehicle Alert.
Beyond these, V2V can enable warnings unavailable through existing systems, such as Intersection Movement Assist (IMA), which flags unsafe entry into intersections, and Left Turn Assist (LTA), which alerts drivers to oncoming vehicles during turns when sightlines are blocked.
Why V2V technology matters in India?
According to industry body Broadband India Forum (BIF), analysis of just two applications, IMA and LTA, suggests a 50 per cent average reduction in crashes, injuries and fatalities where they apply. When scaled nationally, this could prevent between 400,000 and 600,000 crashes, 190,000 and 270,000 injuries, and save between 780 and 1,080 lives annually, with additional use cases likely to push the numbers higher.
The proposal follows recommendations from a Ministry-constituted Task Force on Intelligent Transportation Systems, which backed the use of the 5.9 GHz band for road safety. The draft standard was also considered by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules–Technical Standing Committee at its meeting on May 7, 2026. Public comments on the draft rules will be examined after 30 days, following which a final notification will be issued.