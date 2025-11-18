ETV Bharat / technology

Uttarakhand IT Professionals Launch AI Initiative To Preserve Pahari Languages

Dehradun: Two information technology (IT) professionals from Uttarakhand have launched an initiative to integrate Uttarakhand's folk languages of Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari with artificial intelligence (AI). Their effort is aimed at the preservation and promotion of these Pahari languages.

The duo of Jai Aditya Nautiyal and Sumitesh Naithani has developed the first AI-enabled website for Pahari languages ​​in the world that is now available for public use. This website, named Pahadi.ai, was launched by Uttarakhand’s minister Subodh Uniyal in Dehradun on Sunday.

Now, with just one click, one can ask questions in any language and receive answers in Garhwali at present, while Kumaoni or Jaunsari are to be incorporated soon. It functions just like ChatGPT.

Aditya Nautiyal, who worked as an AI specialist in London, said, "If this model is adopted globally, countless languages ​​could find a new life."

The idea came to him while he was working with his friend Sumitesh Naithani. He then returned to Uttarakhand and travelled to various villages in Uttarkashi district while studying local dialects, accents, sounds and linguistic patterns.

Nautiyal explained that the pledge taken on foreign soil blossomed in the mountains of Uttarkashi and Srinagar. The website was then launched in Dehradun. Nautiyal comes from Paler village in Ranwai valley of Uttarkashi, while Naithani is from Nayalgarh village in Pauri.

He disclosed that this project took about a year and a half. He was joined by Dr Aditi Nautiyal of Bhetiyara in Uttarkashi who is now the creative head of the website. He also explained that Ganesh Khugshaal 'Gani's voice has been used as the voice of this AI platform. Gani is the Director of the Centre for Performance of Folk Arts and Culture at HNB Garhwal Central University.