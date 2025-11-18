Uttarakhand IT Professionals Launch AI Initiative To Preserve Pahari Languages
Published : November 18, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST|
Updated : November 18, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Dehradun: Two information technology (IT) professionals from Uttarakhand have launched an initiative to integrate Uttarakhand's folk languages of Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari with artificial intelligence (AI). Their effort is aimed at the preservation and promotion of these Pahari languages.
The duo of Jai Aditya Nautiyal and Sumitesh Naithani has developed the first AI-enabled website for Pahari languages in the world that is now available for public use. This website, named Pahadi.ai, was launched by Uttarakhand’s minister Subodh Uniyal in Dehradun on Sunday.
Now, with just one click, one can ask questions in any language and receive answers in Garhwali at present, while Kumaoni or Jaunsari are to be incorporated soon. It functions just like ChatGPT.
Aditya Nautiyal, who worked as an AI specialist in London, said, "If this model is adopted globally, countless languages could find a new life."
The idea came to him while he was working with his friend Sumitesh Naithani. He then returned to Uttarakhand and travelled to various villages in Uttarkashi district while studying local dialects, accents, sounds and linguistic patterns.
Nautiyal explained that the pledge taken on foreign soil blossomed in the mountains of Uttarkashi and Srinagar. The website was then launched in Dehradun. Nautiyal comes from Paler village in Ranwai valley of Uttarkashi, while Naithani is from Nayalgarh village in Pauri.
He disclosed that this project took about a year and a half. He was joined by Dr Aditi Nautiyal of Bhetiyara in Uttarkashi who is now the creative head of the website. He also explained that Ganesh Khugshaal 'Gani's voice has been used as the voice of this AI platform. Gani is the Director of the Centre for Performance of Folk Arts and Culture at HNB Garhwal Central University.
Nautiyal said that presently, data for the Garhwali language has been fed into the app, while data from the other endangered dialects, including Kumaoni and Jaunsari, will be gradually integrated.
He further said that primarily Garhwali and Kumaoni are spoken in Uttarakhand, while there are other languages like Jaunsari and Rawalta as well.
“Work on these has not been done to the level it should have been. This is why these languages are on the verge of extinction,” he underlined.
There has also not been much political awareness around these dialects, although some small initiatives have been taken by the governments.
Ganesh Khugshaal related that he has been working in the field of hill languages for the past 40 years, during which he has witnessed various stages of their development. He said that presently there is a lot of enthusiasm for these languages among the new generation.
Talking about the AI platform that has been developed, he said, "It's a very good sign that young people who are equipped with today's technology are so aware of their languages. This is also extremely important because everyone is moving away from books these days. In such times, connecting these languages with mobile phones and AI will be an effective step in preserving these languages in the long run."