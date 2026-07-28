ETV Bharat / technology

US AI Boom Faces Threat From Cheaper Chinese Models: Jefferies' Christopher Wood

New Delhi: Cheaper artificial intelligence (AI) models from China could trigger massive capital destruction in the US stock market as investors begin to question the returns on the massive AI investments made by American technology giants, Jefferies' Global Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Wood has warned. In his latest weekly note, GREED & Fear, Wood said the key risk for markets is not the growth of AI itself but when investors begin to scrutinise whether the enormous capital expenditure on the technology is generating adequate returns.

"The key issue has always been one of timing in the sense of when the market will start to worry about the return on investment (made in AI)," he wrote. He further noted that AI investment theme continues to favour companies supplying infrastructure and equipment to hyperscalers rather than firms developing AI applications. Wood also pointed to signs that Chinese large language models (LLMs) are rapidly gaining global traction.

According to data cited in the note, the top Chinese AI models processed 36.39 trillion tokens on the OpenRouter platform in the week ended July 19, up sharply from 4.37 trillion tokens in late April. In comparison, the leading US AI models processed 7.39 trillion tokens over the same period.