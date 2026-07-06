ETV Bharat / technology

URBN Flux Qi2 Review: A Wireless Power Bank That Finally Makes Sense

The URBN Flux is priced at Rs 3,499 and features 15W Qi2 wireless charging, 20W PD wired charging, and a smart TFT display.

Gadget Review: URBN Flux Qi2 Wireless Power Bank
Gadget Review: URBN Flux Qi2 Wireless Power Bank (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)
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By Mohammad Faisal

Published : July 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST

3 Min Read
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URBN Flux Qi2 Review: I never liked wireless chargers for the very fact that they aren’t really wireless. They combine a phone stand with a charging brick. Cool concept, but not practical unless you need to charge multiple gadgets at once—all wirelessly. Otherwise, you are better off buying a phone stand and saving some money.

A true wireless charger is actually a wireless power bank. As someone who belongs to the anti-wire camp and believes in Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, I find the concept of a wireless power bank to be a perfect fit. However, my first interaction with the gadget was not as smooth as I had hoped. Luckily, the URBN Flux Qi2 is different and restores my belief in this product category.

It can charge up to three devices simultaneously using wireless and wired outputs.
It can charge up to three devices simultaneously using wireless and wired outputs. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The 10,000 mAh power bank turned out to be a delight, primarily because of Qi2 certification, a strong magnetic hold, a smart TFT display, and a kickstand. The flat braided cable, which doubles as a hook, is another thing the power bank has going for it.

The Qi2 support on the URBN Flux unlocks the full 15W wireless charging on my iPhone 15 as well as the 20W PD wired charging. Getting from zero to 100 takes around 2 hours using wireless charging and around 1 hour and 30 minutes with the wire connection.

The included MagTag ring brings magnetic compatibility to supported Android phones.
The included MagTag ring brings magnetic compatibility to supported Android phones. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

These timings are from my two-year-old iPhone, which has 85 per cent battery health after 873 charge cycles. A brand new iPhone would probably take around 10 more minutes to get charged, which is still pretty fast, especially with wireless charging.

Thanks to Qi2, the power bank not only comes with universal compatibility but also generates less heat than the previous Qi standard. I didn't test it under direct sunlight for extended periods, but I did use it outdoors during summer and inside a non-AC bus.

Qi2 support enables up to 15W wireless charging with secure magnetic alignment.
Qi2 support enables up to 15W wireless charging with secure magnetic alignment. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The Qi2 magnet alignment works just like MagSafe and keeps the phone in place. The magnetism is strong enough that I never worried about the phone falling off on the move. The power bank also comes with a MagTag ring that can be pasted on the back of an Android phone (or the back cover) to establish a strong magnetic connection.

For the desk setup, the power bank sits quietly, replacing both my phone stand and the charger. It also lets me charge my Galaxy Buds2 at the same time, leaving one USB port free for a third device. Connecting more devices lowers the charging speeds as the output limit is capped.

Wirelessly charging the earbuds is a bit tricky though, as the magnets don’t align properly, requiring me to put the power bank horizontally like a charging mat. Wired charging is fine though.

The built-in kickstand turns the power bank into a handy desk companion.
The built-in kickstand turns the power bank into a handy desk companion. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The smart TFT display is very helpful. It presents both the input and output numbers in Volt (voltage), Ampere (current), and Watts (power), letting you monitor charging speeds in real time. It eliminates guesswork and also properly shows the charge left inside the power bank.

The thickness of the power bank is the only thing that bothered me. Even though it is compact and the form is good for desk use and to carry around, you feel the thickness when using the phone while it charges wirelessly. Unless you’re wearing relaxed-fit trousers or jeans, it is difficult to keep the power bank + smartphone inside the pockets. URBN could have increased the length and breadth of the power bank in favour of reducing the thickness.

The smart TFT display shows real-time input, output, and remaining battery percentage.
The smart TFT display shows real-time input, output, and remaining battery percentage. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

For Rs 3,499, the URBN Flux is a worthy addition to your essential gadget list for everyday use and travel. It is versatile for both indoor and outdoor use thanks to its design, charging capabilities, and smart display

Rating: 4.5/5

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TAGGED:

URBN
URBN FLUX QI2 POWER BANK
WIRELESS POWER BANK
IPHONE WIRELESS POWER BANK
URBN FLUX QI2 REVIEW

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