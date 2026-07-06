URBN Flux Qi2 Review: A Wireless Power Bank That Finally Makes Sense
The URBN Flux is priced at Rs 3,499 and features 15W Qi2 wireless charging, 20W PD wired charging, and a smart TFT display.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
URBN Flux Qi2 Review: I never liked wireless chargers for the very fact that they aren’t really wireless. They combine a phone stand with a charging brick. Cool concept, but not practical unless you need to charge multiple gadgets at once—all wirelessly. Otherwise, you are better off buying a phone stand and saving some money.
A true wireless charger is actually a wireless power bank. As someone who belongs to the anti-wire camp and believes in Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, I find the concept of a wireless power bank to be a perfect fit. However, my first interaction with the gadget was not as smooth as I had hoped. Luckily, the URBN Flux Qi2 is different and restores my belief in this product category.
The 10,000 mAh power bank turned out to be a delight, primarily because of Qi2 certification, a strong magnetic hold, a smart TFT display, and a kickstand. The flat braided cable, which doubles as a hook, is another thing the power bank has going for it.
The Qi2 support on the URBN Flux unlocks the full 15W wireless charging on my iPhone 15 as well as the 20W PD wired charging. Getting from zero to 100 takes around 2 hours using wireless charging and around 1 hour and 30 minutes with the wire connection.
These timings are from my two-year-old iPhone, which has 85 per cent battery health after 873 charge cycles. A brand new iPhone would probably take around 10 more minutes to get charged, which is still pretty fast, especially with wireless charging.
Thanks to Qi2, the power bank not only comes with universal compatibility but also generates less heat than the previous Qi standard. I didn't test it under direct sunlight for extended periods, but I did use it outdoors during summer and inside a non-AC bus.
The Qi2 magnet alignment works just like MagSafe and keeps the phone in place. The magnetism is strong enough that I never worried about the phone falling off on the move. The power bank also comes with a MagTag ring that can be pasted on the back of an Android phone (or the back cover) to establish a strong magnetic connection.
For the desk setup, the power bank sits quietly, replacing both my phone stand and the charger. It also lets me charge my Galaxy Buds2 at the same time, leaving one USB port free for a third device. Connecting more devices lowers the charging speeds as the output limit is capped.
Wirelessly charging the earbuds is a bit tricky though, as the magnets don’t align properly, requiring me to put the power bank horizontally like a charging mat. Wired charging is fine though.
The smart TFT display is very helpful. It presents both the input and output numbers in Volt (voltage), Ampere (current), and Watts (power), letting you monitor charging speeds in real time. It eliminates guesswork and also properly shows the charge left inside the power bank.
The thickness of the power bank is the only thing that bothered me. Even though it is compact and the form is good for desk use and to carry around, you feel the thickness when using the phone while it charges wirelessly. Unless you’re wearing relaxed-fit trousers or jeans, it is difficult to keep the power bank + smartphone inside the pockets. URBN could have increased the length and breadth of the power bank in favour of reducing the thickness.
For Rs 3,499, the URBN Flux is a worthy addition to your essential gadget list for everyday use and travel. It is versatile for both indoor and outdoor use thanks to its design, charging capabilities, and smart display
Rating: 4.5/5