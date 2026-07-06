ETV Bharat / technology

URBN Flux Qi2 Review: A Wireless Power Bank That Finally Makes Sense

URBN Flux Qi2 Review: I never liked wireless chargers for the very fact that they aren’t really wireless. They combine a phone stand with a charging brick. Cool concept, but not practical unless you need to charge multiple gadgets at once—all wirelessly. Otherwise, you are better off buying a phone stand and saving some money.

A true wireless charger is actually a wireless power bank. As someone who belongs to the anti-wire camp and believes in Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, I find the concept of a wireless power bank to be a perfect fit. However, my first interaction with the gadget was not as smooth as I had hoped. Luckily, the URBN Flux Qi2 is different and restores my belief in this product category.

It can charge up to three devices simultaneously using wireless and wired outputs. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

The 10,000 mAh power bank turned out to be a delight, primarily because of Qi2 certification, a strong magnetic hold, a smart TFT display, and a kickstand. The flat braided cable, which doubles as a hook, is another thing the power bank has going for it.

The Qi2 support on the URBN Flux unlocks the full 15W wireless charging on my iPhone 15 as well as the 20W PD wired charging. Getting from zero to 100 takes around 2 hours using wireless charging and around 1 hour and 30 minutes with the wire connection.

The included MagTag ring brings magnetic compatibility to supported Android phones. (ETV Bharat/ Mohammad Faisal)

These timings are from my two-year-old iPhone, which has 85 per cent battery health after 873 charge cycles. A brand new iPhone would probably take around 10 more minutes to get charged, which is still pretty fast, especially with wireless charging.